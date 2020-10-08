Arsenal promotes new signing to first-team training

Allnigeriasoccer is claiming that Mikel Arteta has promoted new Arsenal signing, Tim Akinola to the club’s first-team training.

The 19-year-old only joined Arsenal this summer after his release from Huddersfield Town and he has been in fine form for the Gunners’ youth teams.

With several of the first-team squad away on international duty with their various national teams, Arteta has decided to add Akinola to his training to make up the numbers.

It will have been just a dream for him before now to train with the club’s top stars as he looks to develop his game to the level required to break into the senior side.

He has established himself as one of the key players of the club’s under23 side already.

He has started the last three matches played by Steve Bould’s side in the Premier League 2 as well as making two substitute appearances.

Being under the age of 21, he can be called upon any time to represent the senior team in the Premier League and other domestic competitions.

He will be drawing inspiration from the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah who have broken through from the club’s academy to the first team recently.