Arsenal prove there is nothing better than a holiday in the sun

Before the winter break, Arsenal had gone 5 games without a win, and only one goal to show for it, but it looks like the winter training break in Dubai has done a world of good for the Gunners.

The win over Brentford was our second consecutive win since the return from the Emirates and we are definitely now favourites for the coveted Fourth Place, especially if we can beat Wolves again on Thursday, and Cedric Soares (who replaced Tomiyasu in yesterday’s match) is convinced that the trip has had a great effect on the squad. “I think it was great [in Dubai].” he told Arsenal.com after the game. “It felt good, the team came together, we had some team activities as well. We trained a little bit on the sand, sometimes it’s good to just change a little bit the mentality or the atmosphere around.

“It was great, it felt good and I think the team is like a unit right now. We are super together and we will be like this until the end of the season, for sure.”

Well, we all know there is nothing like a nice holiday in the sun to bring back a feeling of wellbeing after a tough few months, so we can all relate to his words. He really believes it has made the team play with more confidence and togetherness on the pitch. He continued: “I think we started the game really, really well,”

“Everyone was motivated, everyone wanted to score, everyone was helping each other and playing at home with these fantastic fans today was fantastic. It was the right mentality, they were all behind us and the team felt it.

“Every game in the Premier League is important for us. The team knows about it, we are facing it like a final every game and our mentality is to just go again and win it. That’s what the team is focused on every game, and again to play at home right now is just incredible with the atmosphere we are getting here every game, and the players loved it.”

Well, this attitude sounds very promising for our crucial run-in, especially from a reserve player who knows he is not going to play every week. It means the whole squad is happy and together and not just the ones put out on the pitch.

It seems like Arteta is getting something right after all…

WATCH Arteta’s FULL press conference after Brentford win..