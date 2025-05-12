Arsenal prove they’re not as far off the pace from Liverpool as it seems

A relentlessly determined Arsenal fought back from two goals down at Anfield to rescue a draw against now 20 times Premier League Champions Liverpool. The Gunners put on a dashing display of football in the second half witnessing them grab two goals where by full-time they’d drawn 2-2 with Arne Slot’s side.
So far Mikel Arteta’s Gunner’s are one of the few sides this season to go undefeated against The Merseysider’s, following an earlier 2-2 draw back in October 2024 at The Emirates, which saw Arsenal bitterly lose the lead twice.
The first half – Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
Yesterday The North Londoner’s didn’t have a choice of winning against an indomitable Liverpool who could’ve forced them to one side in the opening 45 indefinitely.After a slow start from Arsenal, Liverpool grabbed two quick goals inside the space of a minute to nearly kill off the game.
Cody Gakpo flew in a devastating header to get the scoring underway from close range, making the most of an Andrew Robertson cross whipped in from the left flank (20’).
Within moments of the Dutch’s thunderbolt The Red’s had made it two effortlessly and it looked like Arsenal were down and out for the rest of the dual.
After missing a chance earlier on, Luis Diaz made amends, sliding in surely one of the easiest of goals in his career inside the five yard box catching out David Raya who was off his line (21’).
The second half – Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
Early on in the second half The Arsenal got their artillery firing at last. Inside the 47th minute Leandro Trossard delivered an unstoppable cross into the box to Gabriel Martinelli who nodded the ball into the far side of goal with ease. The much awaited strike confirmed Arsenal had commenced their comeback against Liverpool who would be dealt a blow in the final 20 minutes of the game.
After Martin Odegaard impressively whacked the woodwork from outside the box, the ball bounced back down for Mikel Merino to head in his ninth strike of the campaign and the decisive goal of the encounter (70’).
Summary
After the match Arteta admitted to the press that Arsenal have been hit and miss against Liverpool all season. The Spaniard stated: ”When I look back to the 2-2 game at home and we should have probably won it, probably. I think we should have won it and today we should have lost, and it could have been three or four.”
A gracious point has been rescued for The Gunners when in recent times they’ve lacked the authority and goalscoring prowess in matches. Arsenal proved that despite being 15 points adrift of the league champions at the top of the table, they’re not as far off of them in terms of quality and performance as it looks.
The Gunners highlighted how vulnerable Liverpool were defensively and how they struggled to get back from attacking positions to hold their own in their own box. Whatever Arsenal lacked in the opening 45 minutes they certainly made up for in the second period with unwavering belief and sudden confidence in the final third which feels like a far cry from recent performances.
The Gunners scored more goals against Liverpool in 23 minutes than they did in almost 200 minutes against PSG (1) during their Champions League semi-finals falter.
Many could claim that if Odegaard wasn’t on form we would’ve lost instead of drawn yesterday against Liverpool, but whatever way the wind blows there’s no denying Arsenal’s willpower.
Arsenal must focus on not dropping anymore points in their final two games so that they don’t slip up and concede second place to Manchester City below, who have been catching The Gunner’s up.
Liam Harding
_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…
Anyone taking anything at all from this end of season game that lacked any kind of intensity knows nothing about football. Liverpool have been on the beach since they won the title and Arsenal didnt look interested first half either.
I must admit I do sometimes wonder on reading certain articles on here. I don’t really see how you can gage from the game yesterday how near or far we are from Liverpool.
Lets face it, in the first half Liverpool were the better team and they were at the level you’d expect from them.
Arsenal on the other hand weren’t at the races in that first half. In the second Half they finally arrived and performed better, but in truth after their first half performance that wasn’t saying much.
But lets also be real here shall we. Liverpool took their foot off the gas so to speak. With the title already sown up, there wasn’t any real need for them to over excerpt themselves was there.
So to come up with an article to make ourselves feel better so to speak, doesn’t really tell us anything in the long does it.
Yeah I agree
Why I went for a draw as I sensed it would have that end of season feel about it
Same reason I thought they would lose to Chelsea
We are way behind Liverpool, they won the league in a canter, end of. We saw the good and the bad in spades yesterday to highlight why we are behind.
The game didn’t mean anything to both teams, especially Liverpool, so you cannot gage anything from it, other than Arsenal showing a lot of character and mental strength to get something from the game.
An old version of Arsenal would have easily lost that 4 or 5 nil, given 2 goals in a minute and a red card, but we do not fold anymore. Which is great to see, albeit in nothing game.
The game definitely meant something to Arsenal as we need points still so your statement is simply false Thirdman
The game was huge for us?????
Are we still going down the Third Man JW tack? Does it matter? As long as he/she/they don’t start up on conspiracy theories as happened during Covid then have I missed something?
The pundit is wrong, Arsenal is on par with Liverpool if not better, one could argue with a little more experience, man management and luck Arsenal win the league on a canter.
Drawing so many games from winning position tells you something had gone drastically wrong.
How Arsenal dismissed quality opposition in erupe elite competition to reach the semifinals is no easy feat, hopefully the gaffer will be better for the experience.
Just another way of saying that MA and the players deserve no praise for fighting back away from home to the new PL champions 🤔Of course it meant something to both clubs, that’s why pool went mad after scoring two goals in as many minutes.
They wanted to set out a marker for next season and we denied them that, even without Rice, Timber, Gabriel, Havertz and Tomiyasu to choose from, while playing with ten men.
Keep on putting the club you, supposedly, support down… you know it makes sense!👍😂
We could have scored two before Liverpool could get one but luck and clash of intentions meant we could not. Kudos to the boys for showing character and getting something from the game. That Liverpool side got nothing on us, had we got our squad all active and firing. Interesting to see what they will do next season, I’d be surprised if we don’t finish above them next season.
You’ve said the last 2 seasons that we will win the EPL and still argued with everyone about that saying we are the best by far.
Where’s our EPL trophy?
All I can say is Vamos is not Mystic Meg🤣