Arsenal prove they’re not as far off the pace from Liverpool as it seems

A relentlessly determined Arsenal fought back from two goals down at Anfield to rescue a draw against now 20 times Premier League Champions Liverpool. The Gunners put on a dashing display of football in the second half witnessing them grab two goals where by full-time they’d drawn 2-2 with Arne Slot’s side.

So far Mikel Arteta’s Gunner’s are one of the few sides this season to go undefeated against The Merseysider’s, following an earlier 2-2 draw back in October 2024 at The Emirates, which saw Arsenal bitterly lose the lead twice.

The first half – Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Yesterday The North Londoner’s didn’t have a choice of winning against an indomitable Liverpool who could’ve forced them to one side in the opening 45 indefinitely.After a slow start from Arsenal, Liverpool grabbed two quick goals inside the space of a minute to nearly kill off the game.

Cody Gakpo flew in a devastating header to get the scoring underway from close range, making the most of an Andrew Robertson cross whipped in from the left flank (20’).

Within moments of the Dutch’s thunderbolt The Red’s had made it two effortlessly and it looked like Arsenal were down and out for the rest of the dual.

After missing a chance earlier on, Luis Diaz made amends, sliding in surely one of the easiest of goals in his career inside the five yard box catching out David Raya who was off his line (21’).

The second half – Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Early on in the second half The Arsenal got their artillery firing at last. Inside the 47th minute Leandro Trossard delivered an unstoppable cross into the box to Gabriel Martinelli who nodded the ball into the far side of goal with ease. The much awaited strike confirmed Arsenal had commenced their comeback against Liverpool who would be dealt a blow in the final 20 minutes of the game.

After Martin Odegaard impressively whacked the woodwork from outside the box, the ball bounced back down for Mikel Merino to head in his ninth strike of the campaign and the decisive goal of the encounter (70’).

Summary

After the match Arteta admitted to the press that Arsenal have been hit and miss against Liverpool all season. The Spaniard stated: ”When I look back to the 2-2 game at home and we should have probably won it, probably. I think we should have won it and today we should have lost, and it could have been three or four.”

A gracious point has been rescued for The Gunners when in recent times they’ve lacked the authority and goalscoring prowess in matches. Arsenal proved that despite being 15 points adrift of the league champions at the top of the table, they’re not as far off of them in terms of quality and performance as it looks.

The Gunners highlighted how vulnerable Liverpool were defensively and how they struggled to get back from attacking positions to hold their own in their own box. Whatever Arsenal lacked in the opening 45 minutes they certainly made up for in the second period with unwavering belief and sudden confidence in the final third which feels like a far cry from recent performances.

The Gunners scored more goals against Liverpool in 23 minutes than they did in almost 200 minutes against PSG (1) during their Champions League semi-finals falter.

Many could claim that if Odegaard wasn’t on form we would’ve lost instead of drawn yesterday against Liverpool, but whatever way the wind blows there’s no denying Arsenal’s willpower.

Arsenal must focus on not dropping anymore points in their final two games so that they don’t slip up and concede second place to Manchester City below, who have been catching The Gunner’s up.

Liam Harding

