Arsenal provide an injury update and it is not good news

Arsenal has been dealt a major blow after they learned the extent of Shkodran Mustafi’s injury.

The German has resurrected his career under Mikel Arteta and he has become one of the first names on the team sheet in recent weeks at the Emirates.

His form has so greatly improved that he has turned from a player that the Gunners wanted to sell, but could not find a buyer for into a player that the club might give a new deal to soon.

He played an important role in helping the Gunners reach the final of the FA Cup, but he is set to miss the showpiece against Chelsea.

Releasing their team news ahead of the match via the official website, Arsenal reported that Mustafi has undergone successful surgery on his right hamstring and that he is in the early stages of his rehabilitation and is expected to be out until October.

This long-term injury will force Arsenal to reconsider their plans for the transfer window, as they have also lost Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers to long-term injuries.

The Gunners will have William Saliba back for the start of next season, but the likes of Sead Kolasinac have been used as centre back in recent games and haven’t impressed, Arteta will want to correct that in the transfer market.