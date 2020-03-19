Arsenal provides more reassuring updates on Mikel Arteta’s health

Mikel Arteta is fit and already back working out tactics

Arsenal has revealed that Mikel Arteta is doing fine and he is already making detailed plans with his coaches on the way forward.

The Arsenal manager became the first Premier League manager to test positive to the coronavirus and he and the club’s players were asked to self isolate themselves.

The Spaniard has now fully recovered and ready to resume work in the club’s facilities when he is allowed.

However, not being able to go to the club’s training ground hasn’t stopped him from working and preparing for when the Premier League returns, the club has revealed.

The Gunners released a statement reassuring fans that the manager was ok and that he has been working with his fellow coaches ahead of his return to work.

The statement also claimed that he has been in touch with his players as they all look forward to resuming work when the situation allows them to.

Arsenal wrote: “You can imagine that as this fast-moving situation has developed, we have been taking extensive steps to ensure we keep operating efficiently while protecting our players and staff.

“Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel’s diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small workforce to maintain the facilities and training pitches.

“A number of staff, including Mikel and the men’s first team squad, are currently isolating at home. We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.

“The women’s and academy teams are also currently staying at home. All our players are looking forward to getting back out on the training pitches as soon as the situation allows.

“The players have been given specific training and dietary regimes to follow at home and are in daily contact with our coaches and support staff. As you will have seen from social media some of them are certainly embracing this changed new world.”