Arsenal Pull Away as Guardiola Admits They May Be Impossible to Catch

Pep Guardiola’s warning may well be coming to pass after the events of this weekend. The Manchester City boss said via Metro, “The truth is, a team as strong as Arsenal has been in the last seasons, not just this season, so impeccable in so many, many things, that feeling that I had in the past when we have fought incredibly against Liverpool, I had the feeling they would not drop many points.

“And if they can take a lot of distance, it will be difficult to catch up with them, similar like Liverpool last season.”

A Stumble Then A Statement

Heading into the November international break, Arsenal had dropped two points against Sunderland, sparking debate. Some suggested that after a bright start, the Gunners were beginning to lose momentum and risk throwing away their fine lead.

Yet others argued the season would be defined by how Mikel Arteta’s side responded to that surprising 2-2 draw with the Premier League newcomers.

And respond they did. A resounding 4 to 1 win over Spurs provided the perfect answer to any doubts.

City Slip As Arsenal Surge

Fortuitously for Arsenal, their biggest title challengers, Manchester City, faltered. City were stunned at St James Park, falling to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle.

That setback saw the gap between City and Arsenal stretch from four points to seven after the Gunners NLD win.

Arsenal mean business. Guardiola had hoped this weekend would allow City to close the gap on the league leaders. Instead, Arsenal sent out a statement.

With Leandro Trossard breaking the deadlock and Eberechi Eze hitting a hat trick, the Gunners dismantled Spurs and maintained their impressive start to the campaign.

This is arguably the strongest Arteta side yet, a team so complete it should be winning the league.

Widening the gap at the top of the table will be crucial, and Arsenal look motivated to do just that. After three seasons of playing bridesmaid, this feels like their time to be the bride, finally.

Optimistic Gooners?

