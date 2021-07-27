Arsenal pull the plug on 26 year-old’s exit in a turn of events

Runar Alex Runarsson was believed to have all-but completed a move to join Altay in Turkey on a season-long loan, but reports are now claiming of a collapse.

The goalkeeper joined the club from Dijon last summer, only to fail to meet expectations, and subsequently found himself demoted in January as we moved to bring in Maty Ryan in on loan from Brighton.

We are still yet to bring in a suitable back-up to Bernd Leno, but that hasn’t stopped our efforts to offload Runarsson, who was expected to be completing his move this week.

Less than 48 hours ago, Football.London were reporting that this deal was done, and that he was set to travel to Turkey to complete his move, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Football.London now claims that negotiations broke down over a disagreement over a loan fee.

Arthur Okonkwo has already been named as the third-choice goalkeeper going into the new campaign, while there are numerous reports linking us with different back-up goalkeepers this summer, although there doesn’t appear to be anything concrete on the table at present.

I don’t think you’ll hear any complaints about a departure for Runarsson, who disappointed when getting his chance in the first-team, although I think most would be more pleased to find a more permanent solution.

Patrick