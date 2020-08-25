Arsenal pull the plug on their pursuit of key midfield target

Arsenal have pulled out of their long-standing pursuit of Thomas Partey, with Atletico Madrid refusing to discuss any transfer for less than his release clause.
The Gunners have been linked with the 27 year-old throughout the current season, with him enjoying a thoroughly impressive Champions League campaign including putting Premier League champions Liverpool to the sword, and the player himself had refused to pour cold water on the speculation.
Sport.es now insists that we have withdrawn from our pursuit of the Ghanaian midfielder, with widespread reports that his current club are unwilling to accept anything other than his release clause of €50 Million paid in full.
This comes a day after we at JustArsenal claimed that Amadou Diawara, who the Express report is being made available by Roma, could well be a more viable alternative due to his asking price of £27 Million, which may or may not be the new plan.
We do appear to have succeeded in our chase to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille this summer however, despite strong interest from both Napoli and Manchester United, with the defender expected to be announced as joining the club any day now.
Our club is believed to be keen on adding at least one central midfielder to our current crop going into the new season, with questions having been raised of our options for the previous term, as well as the fact that Dani Ceballos has returned to his parent club having completed his loan deal.
I personally struggle to believe that we would have completely pulled out of the race to sign Partey unless we had made advances in signing an alternative option, although it could well be that we are playing hardball following their stubborn stance on his future.
How many central additions are needed before we can be happy with our options?
Patrick
didn’t @Kev say that don’t believe any BS that we’ll pull out of this move?
Also Ornstien stated that he is still our No1 priority.
we dont even have the money yet to hit his release, we all knew that it would take time to get the cash together by selling players, my advice is to just chill out and wait, patients is a virtue!
Of course you are right. I took one of my favorite beers after lunch. Obviously it wasn’t good for me. And I have not much of “impulse control”. But the news that Thomas Partey have signed for the Gunners is the only reason I followed News Now for almost 6 months. Six month… One flew over the cuckoo’s nest.
Six months…
If the club sell AMN, Holding and Chambers that should make £50m.
Sokratis and Kolasinac look set to go too. Whilst obviously Guendozi, Elneny, Mkhitaryan and Ozil are no longer fancied plus either Macey or Iliev should be sold, whilst Mustafi could be another.
A lot of sales or loans but let’s face it none of them are considered to be starting x1 once Gabriel is announced.