Arsenal pulls ahead of Barcelona in the race for Spanish midfielder

Martin Zubimendi has been one of the players on Arsenal’s shopping list for much of this season.

The midfielder has been in fantastic form for Real Sociedad over the last two campaigns and continues to excel for the La Liga club.

Arsenal aimed to sign him last summer, but he opted to spend another season at his current club, while the Gunners focused on signing Declan Rice.

At the end of this term, he will again be the subject of interest from several teams, and according to a report on Sport Witness, Mikel Arteta’s side remains in the running for his signature.

The Gunners believe he is good enough for their team, and they will do everything they can to add him to their squad.

However, Barcelona is also keen on acquiring him, and the Catalans recently met with his representatives.

Despite this, the report suggests that Barca does not have the financial means to secure a move for him, giving Arsenal the upper hand in the race for his signature.

Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last two seasons, and he might fit well into our team at the Emirates.

