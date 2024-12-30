Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Pa
Arsenal pulls clear of Liverpool in the race to sign Bundesliga star

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

One of the standout attackers in European football this season has been Omar Marmoush, the Egyptian forward lighting up the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. His electrifying performances have not only made him a key player for his club but also a highly sought-after talent across Europe.

Marmoush has been in sensational form, scoring 13 goals and delivering seven assists in just 15 league appearances this term. These staggering numbers have placed him among the continent’s elite players this season and inevitably caught the attention of top clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners are reportedly leading the race for the Egyptian’s signature, according to Football365, as they prepare to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window. Liverpool, another interested party, would provide stiff competition given their current dominance in the Premier League and their track record of signing prolific attackers.

Marmoush’s form has been instrumental for Eintracht Frankfurt, who have benefited from his explosive pace, technical skill, and goal-scoring prowess. With Arsenal aiming to strengthen their squad and maintain their title charge, the 25-year-old forward could provide a fresh and dynamic edge to their attacking line.

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball under pressure from Christoph Baumgartner of RB Leipzig
(Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s interest in Marmoush is no surprise, as they have been proactive in ensuring their squad remains competitive. Despite already boasting some of the world’s best-attacking players, the Reds are keen to add Marmoush to their ranks as they continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts.

However, Arsenal is reportedly in pole position to secure his signature. This potential signing aligns with Mikel Arteta’s vision of adding depth and quality to his team, especially with Bukayo Saka currently sidelined and Gabriel Martinelli needing support in the attacking department. Marmoush’s versatility would allow him to seamlessly integrate into Arsenal’s fluid attacking system, making him a valuable asset both in the short and long term.

While it remains to be seen if Eintracht Frankfurt would be willing to part with their star player mid-season, the Gunners are believed to be preparing a strong offer to lure the Egyptian international to the Emirates.

If Arsenal successfully signs Marmoush, it would mark a significant addition to their squad and give them an extra attacking dimension as they push for domestic and European glory.

