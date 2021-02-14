Arsenal punish Leeds in six-goal encounter with Auba stealing the plaudits

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his first hat-trick as Arsenal run riot to beat Leeds 4-2 at the Emirates.
The build-up to this game was all talk of a fierce battle, with a high intensity game to ensue, but the first-half didn’t follow suit.
The Gunners took the early lead thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka combined to find the Gabon international in his trademark wide-left, and he carries it into the box, cuts to the side and places his effort out inside the near post.
Before we could finish celebrating, Bukayo Saka was brought down inside the box. We were in shock when the referee was called over to check the VAR monitor however, and even more surprised when the decision was overturned.
It didn’t take long for us to get ourselves over the decision however, as soon after we had a penalty given. The young Leeds goalkeeper had the ball in his box, chose not to take the pass or clearance on, and instead tries to turn Bukayo Saka, and our speedy winger forges himself between Meslier and the ball and is brought down.
Aubameyang made no mistake in sending the French shot-stopper the wrong way to double our lead in the opening half, and shortly after it was three also.
This time it was Hector Bellerin’s fine run which saw him break into the box, and he fires hard and low to the keeper’s inside post to seal a 3-0 lead going into the break.
Marcelo Bielsa opted to make two changes for the restart, but only minutes into the half there was another mistake, and another Arsenal goal.
The Leeds player once again opts against taking the easy pass, and is pickpocketed deep inside his own half by Emile Smith Rowe, who glides just inside the box to cross into PEA who nods home.
At this point we are thinking about how many we are going to win by, but the team appeared to take their foot off the pedal, and Willian was brought on to replace ESR, and all of a sudden our opponents came alive.
Pascal Gruijk rose high from the corner to power home past Bernd Leno, who had enjoyed a fairly quiet match prior to picking the ball out of the net.
10 minutes later Raphinha’s run has been spotted by his team-mate to get in behind Hector Bellerin and he darts into the box to find Helder Costa to fire home.
All of a sudden, we now only have a two-goal lead with 20 minutes left to play, and the team is forced to wake up.
Thankfully, it was Arsenal who enjoyed the best chances in the remainder of the match. Aubameyang came close to adding a fourth, and we were able to enjoy the dying minutes of the match, that was until we saw Aubameyang limping again…
The forward will hopefully be fighting fit for Europa League clash come Thursday, especially as he finally looks to be back to something close to his best.
Will Arsenal ever learn not to switch off? Should they not have carried on to win convincingly?
Patrick
Arteta delivered a masterclass against Bielsa in the first half, by swapping Aubameyang’s, Smith-Rowe’s and Odegaard’s positions to confuse Leeds defenders. But Arsenal got complacent in the second half and this should be prevented in the next games
However, the Gunners were brilliant and our midfielders’ close controls were delightful to see. Aubameyang will be my MOTM, followed by Saka, Smith-Rowe and Bellerin
Interesting game…enjoyed that one a lot.
Everyone played so well, intensity dropped when the subs came on though, but was an enjoyable game.
Enjoyed that one all through.
People just like complaining.
3 points…
Dear God, man city next😭😭😭😭
Very true Eddie.
Good to see I have a fanboy on here Defund! 😏
COYG!!! 4-2 Yessss!!
Way better today. Players moved the ball much quicker, more decisive decision made, chances FINALLY being created consistently again. That’s more like it. Younger players are really the ones who carry this season and it shows.
Just wondering why the hell Willian was brought in again? Bring in Elneny around 60 minutes to defend oue lead ffs. Willian offers nothing to either end.
Willian is good in keeping the ball possession, to make counter-attack and transitions easier. We couldn’t switch to a fully defensive mode, because Leeds are a gung-ho attacking team
I would have brought in Pepe or Martinelli.
He came on and lost the ball 5 times with 10 touches apparently. He’s just not a good player and not a good sub to accomplish anything positive with. Martinelli hasn’t kicked a ball in weeks and could’ve used him for a 30 minute run. even if hes playing midweek, he’s 19. It’s a minor gripe, but still annoying that our manager cannot make the right substitutions. But we got 3 points so wont fret over this too much today.
If we would have lost this game everyone would be blaming Arteta for starting Aubameyang lol.
Saka is a beast. Worth a 100m in today’s crazy market.
A skillful RW that can use both feet well like Saka would likely be the most valuable player in the market. There are many excellent right-footed LW, but a high quality inverted RW is very rare
People who wanted Auba to be sold this summer. Where are you guys?
People who said only Lacazette can play 9. Where are you?
I don’t understand how people analyse football
Best game of the season!
Lacazette can play as a 9 though? So why are you challenging others about a fact? Agreed about Auba. He juat needs his mojo back. I still think a 25 goal season is possible from him.
Aubameyang’s hold-up ability is still worse than Lacazette’s, but Arteta changed his tactic a bit and it worked perfectly
We should still look to sell Auba at the end of the season. If we keep him for too long we’ll just be repeating history.
Older he gets the less sellable he is and on his wages we’ll struggle too sell if we hold on for 2 more years.
Need to ask ourselves, do we keep holding onto players too long or if we get the right offer do we sell?
If you say keep him for 2+ years id be interested to find out how you’d suggest we improve our net spend?
Lol loving the username 🤣
This is funny.
So you are happy with the Auba we have had since he signed his new contract a few months ago?
If we can get a younger more hungry striker to replace Auba in the summer I would not be against letting him go.
Just a good game here and there is not enough.
Same goes for Bellerin. He is poor but will have a good game here and there and people will come out with “Where are those want Bellerin out?”..
Same was always said about prince Ozil. He would be poor for 10 games, then has one good and his followers would always rejoice “Where are the haters.
😊
We won good. I’m happy.
But why must Willian be fielded? Was fielding him enshrined in his contract agreement?
Imagine Willian for ESR. One man short.
Amazing first half of football where Arsenal actually showed up and played like they wanted it. Auba back on it with his first Arsenal hat-trick. Slowed down a bit in the second half but overall a great game to watch. Very happy with the result, Onwards and upwards! 😃😃😃
I enjoyed the first half… I also enjoyed the beginning of the second half. What I didn’t enjoy was willian coming in for Smith. What does he even offer?
Delighted with Aubameyang hat trick.
EsR one touch football is sleeky and good to watch.
Saka, what a player… and he is only 19.
Glad we to win after back to back defeat
I just enjoy the intelligence and maturity of both ESR and Saka. They are a joy to watch with their football.
And young Odegaard too, I kept confusing him with ESR. They seem to have the same style of play.
Let’s enjoy today rather than slag off others, a great win and just what we needed
Great game today! All plays on point. I can see that playing Odegaard and Smith Rowe can be a great bet against open teams like Leeds. Can we fancy our chances against City with this lineup? Luiz was very good today and he can be a serviceable defwnaive playmaker, provided with protection of someone like Mo. His crazy runs to the leeds box were amazing. ESR and Saka are great players for our future and the Madrid boys played well today. GX was good, with a particular no look backpass his best play 😂😂 And lastly welcome back Auba!
Great tactics by MA today. Totally outplayed Marcelo in the first half. Subs were based on the situation so I think it is unfair to bash him on that. Lets finish the season on a high.
COYG!
I’ll be worried about Benfica first before the City game
Agreed. But I thought as City kind of play an open game, will this lineup of interchanging players work? Have no idea how Benfica play, though I hope they play badly on Thursday 😂😂
If our attackers can swap their positions frequently like that, I’m sure Man City’s defenders would also get confused
For the record, MA’s tactics are under NO obligation to make sense to you, you dont get to where he is with the same knowledge as an armchair supporter, he has vastly more knowledge of football than anyone on here and not to mention he spends hours with the team everyday (whom you havent even met). Go get your coaching badges if you genuinely believe can do better.
You can say this when you also haven’t participated in armchair opinions, but you do as well, Defund.
But I don’t start slamming the manager when we are 4-2 up and playing well for making a substitution I don’t agree with, seriously petty.
It’s a bad substitution. Nobody is required to act a certain way when we are winning. Arteta is very much still on the hot seat and many of us are not sold on his decision making still, so it is a topic worth bringing up to many people. If it isn’t to you then I’d just say ignore. Trying to say nobody should have an opinion unless they’ve coached top level football as well is just ridiculous though.
You saying it’s a bad substitution does not mean it is lol, again you do not know the players, there current mindset, current fitness levels etc, why not bring on someone in dire need of confidence when we had a 3 goal cushion? Are we just never going to play him ever again?
If you disagree that’s perfectly fine. There’s been a pattern of Arteta subbing him on over other players on the bench. And playing time in my opinion has to be earned. Willian has gotten A LOT of playing time this season when he has only had one good game this entire season. He’s not the future of the club either so there’s no real reason to be playing him. Clearly there is a discussion to be had about this sub, and I’m glad to have it.
Well it’s not really a discussion when it’s just 20+ posts saying “William ffs” or “arteta is shit”
Not very productive is it? Or a discussion, it’s just moaning for the sake of it when we just played our best half of the season and got 3 vital points.
Comments while the game is on tend to be very short, and longer discussions happen after the game. Surely, you have noticed this. 🙄
Doesnt mean we should condone people calling the manager shit over a sub… again petty.
you’ve been on this site for a while. if you cannot endure such a mild comment like that then i dont know what to tell you about the other opinions football fans have, lol.
Nothing about endurance pal I’m just calling out petty pessimism when I see it, especially when were winning comfortably.
If I may ask, can people not share their opinions or questions decisions on an opinion based blog/media site?
Is that not okay with you boss? What may we discuss,please let us know?
You seriously changed your username as a dig at me lol? Damn that’s petty, kids these days!!
Thank you! Armchair experts, I read were one said willian is not good enough, I’m sure he just started watching football this season. If a player is low on confidence, the best way to get him firing again is to keep playing him. He’s one of the best players we have on our books , go and check out his records with Chelsea, you can’t be a regular for Chelsea and a Brazilian international for years if you are not good enough. we can only hope he gets his mojo back ASAP. But these arm chair coaches will throw him away immediately and get someone else. They’re selling Auba few weeks ago, today they are praising him.
Despite Aubas goals and hom playing very well too, I thought Saka MotM.
Good to see Auba looking sharp and, more importantly, INTERESTED again though. I thought their keeper was at fault with our first three goals.
Most of all now we have a number of players so comfortable with the ball it is looking much more positive for the future. We just need to lose BELLERIN and XHAKA now from the regular side and we can make great progress.
Saka was brilliant. But he dropped little bit physically in the second half.
Absolutely agree, Xhaka and Bellerin are weakest link in the team…both slow the attack down
Xhaka and Bellerin are indispensable parts of the squad. And Bellerin just showed a great performance 🤦♂️
Bellerin has a very good game, one of his only good games in about 3 seasons.
Agree. A sporadic good game. If we want to challenge for titles, that wont do though. But great job from him today did really well. Doesn’t change my opinion at all about finding a new RB.
Leeds second goal was entirely because Bellerin did not read the attackers position. For the umpteenth time he was woefully out of position. Yes he scored a nice goal but that is once in a blue moon. But his mistakes are each game and he IS rank poor Never been able to defend at all.
XHAKA IS FAR TOO PONDEROUS IN THOUGHT AND ACTION AND TO BE A TOP FLOWING SIDE, YOU CANNOT HAVE STATUES LIKE HIM IN THE SIDE.
Xhaka and Bellerin have got to go.
Why we cannot sustain the same level for the entire 90 minutes?One half good,one half weak-always.Not up to the task-Gabriel(just brute force,not technique at all,Holding looks more Brazilian than he is,protecting the ball too long instead of playing it),Suares(clearly not suited for left wing),Xakha(OMG ,this guy is a real break gor the team,always passing back or sideway,destroyng the dynamic of the team),Willian(he touched the ball
3 times in 30 minutes bringing nothing to the team as always).The good ones-Auba(class is permanent),Saka(as always),ESR(how bad game changed after he was replaced),Luiz(the only real central defender),Bellerin(always attacking on right).1Meep the same team,but replace Xhaka with Partey,Suares with Tierney,Gabriel with Holding.One more thing-Leno is holding the ball to long wasting the counter play-looks left,right,right,left and repeat.Why’s so hard to put the ball in play immediately?
I liked Xhaka’s back pass to Aubameyang for our first goal
Great result, excellent win, Saka mmmm yes. Even though Auba got a deserved hat trick, Saka man of the match for me.
What a game!
Auba MOTM… Saka excellent as always..
Been a fantastic weekend of football, let’s not talk about the predictions though 🤣
Scary! Sue, but nice for Auba to get service and a hat trick. I think we needed a 3 minutes VAR Sue just to calm it down. 🤣
Yes, great seeing him on the scoresheet again!
🤣 Good one, Reggie..
Thank you Leeds keeper! A great win even if we got really sloppy second half. Obviously Saka and Auba MOM, Luiz held the defence together and to a certain extent Odegaard and Ceballos did well. Saka when he is firing is a top top player and we need to keep him because teams will come sniffing. I give credit to Arteta for the first half (as well as their goalkeeper) but why oh why did he bring on Willian, the guy is a non event. He put out an attacking team and first half we did attack. Great win we must kick on now.
Saka was ,again,awsome…..If it wasn’t for P.Foden he would be PM player of the season!!!!
Good game.
Enjoyable for the neutrals.
Willian coming on was like we were playing with a red card. The whole attack fell flat.
Its not like Arteta plans to start Martinelli against Benfica. Martinelli is being wasted on the bench.
Arteta makes the worst substitutions.
He gets everything right from the beginning only to shoot himself countless times in the foot with subs.
Saka, Rowe, Odegaard play with cohesion. Such a beauty to watch with their one touch passes.
On to the next one. COYG
A great performance from the team. We are actually capable of pulling out such results,but the problem has been our inconsistency. We do not have the worst players in the league, but the problem has been the inability of the gaffer to stamp out a working system that will accommodate the players we have. However,he is still a young and inexperienced manager and I strongly believe he will definitely improve and be great in the near future.
The first sentence in this article, ‘run riot’, please calm down. Their keep had a mare today. Good to see Auba scoring again, will give him some confidence. We were fine while on top. Once Leeds rolled their sleeves, along with some complacency after the break, we always looked vulnerable.
On other comments – I thought Saka went AWOL for first 20 mins of 2nd half. No issue at all with Gabriel. Need to be very careful with ESR. Willian – yes struggling but always seems to be chasing and rarely in possesion. We really really must stop playing Bellerin. Probably first time I thought Cedric struggled a bit at left back.
Unfortunately, I’m still going with 1-4 when we play City.. Ongoing but celebrate tonight
Great win for Arsenal!!; Predicted a 2 1 victory!! Also a great hat trick from Aubameyang!!
Nice seeing alot of comments here particularly from Mr.Fund Me..
Want to opine that Auba should still be sold@the end of this season..
Despite his goalscoring talents, we need a more aggressive, bullish and Stronger striker, dats if we re interested in getting back to winning the Title..
Remember the 2013/3014 when Jose Mourinho of Chelsea sold Torres, Eto and Demba Ba all@ once to go get Diego Costa!!
We need such gambles if we want to claim Big Prizes!!
100% agree about selling Auba. If we keep him any longer no-one will buy him on his high wages and age catching up.
We need to learn to sell players before they lose all value or run down their contract otherwise we’ll never better our net spend. Stop being scared to sell good players i.e Liverpool with Suarez
Besides an obvious great first-half performance, where the handbrakes were taken off for only the 4th time this season, it’s clear that Arteta is no Pep protégé…minus the focus he’s clearly placed on the defensive side of the ball, his tactics, team selections, substitutions, shoehorning of players and all-too-often delusional post-game analysis are eerily reminiscent of the post-Dein Wenger…today we got away with it because our best player took advantage of the vast majority of the opportunities that fell his way and Saka, ESR and Ode all showed flashes of brilliance, but I don’t ever want to see us having to finish off a first-half dominating performance like that by having to bring in another DM and a 3rd CB again, unless we’re in a Champion’s League final
Playing a 4-4-2 formation is a lot better than 4-3-3.Packing the midfield brings dominance of the game,instead of playing on the wings with bunch of crossings to no one.Keep the Madrid boys in the middle,they are going to be only better with more games to come.In front of them play the silky smooth ESR.Behind them play Partey instead of snail Xhaka.What a powerful midfield will be!Speed,force and technique.
We won Yeah!.
I hope he(MA) has a strong back up reasons for still not wanting to field Matinelli’ yet.
Martinelli will surely request for transfer by this summer, it’s becoming more clearer based on what arsenal players who have left the club have been saying about Arteta, if you are not part of his favourites and preferred players you are doomed. What the hell William was doing on the field today?
Martinelli came to limelight before Smith Rowe but now Smith Rowe becomes undroppable but martinelli will not even come in as substitute.
Agreed. People will says its because he’ll likely start against Benficz but 10-20 mins could only benefit him in preparation for the game. Guys got a massive engine.
The Leeds keeper sold two , if not three goals, but that apart we played some good football in the first half with ESR and Saka ,once again proving how talented they are.Odegaard did ok for his first game in some time and thankfully Gabriel showed a return to form.Leeds came back strongly after their first goal and Bellerin lost his man for their second.During this period of Leeds ascendancy Ceballos and Xhaka were overrun and their lack of athleticism and pace was showed up.Overall the result was better than the performance, but in Saka, we have a diamond with a great future.I hope Tierney and Partey are fit for the Man City challenge.
On Willian – however based he’s been at arsenal, he is a proven PL midfielder. Considering Auba was no better until very recently, surely you can understand the thinking of trying to help him regain his confidence?
I’m not convinced it will work, but if I were in MAs position, I’d be trying to help him regain form
👍
We should look to sell Saka for big money.