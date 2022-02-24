Arsenal punish Wolves with late flourish to steal all three points

Arsenal completed their turnaround by scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes against Wolves.

The Gunners couldn’t have started much worse with the visitors quickly taking full control of the encounter, and our blushes were saved early on when Roman Saiss was deemed to be slightly offside to have his goal ruled out.

Those blushes were not spared for long however, as we disappointingly gifted Wolves the opening goal, with Gabriel Magalhaes having his passback to the goalkeeper intercepted by Hwang Hee-Chan, who rounds the Aaron Ramsdale and places his effort into the centre of the net.

The Wanderers remained on top for much of the half, while the majority of our chances in the final third were broken down by Alexandre Lacazette, who had a nightmare opening 45 minutes.

We seemed to find a new level of focus after the break, and really began to grind our way back into the match as the game flowed on. Two substitutions brought a huge change to the dynamic, with the manager withdrawing both Martinelli and Cedric to bring on Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah, and just into the final 10 minutes of play the two combined to level things.

The English forward’s run in behind the defence was perfect to get our rivals on the back foot, and his cut-back to Pepe left him in front of goal, and he made no mistake in showing his newfound confidence to fire us level.

Wolves then had a couple of chances to move ahead once again, but the defence proved too strong, only for Alexandre Lacazette to force an own goal from goalkeeper Jose Sa in injury time to see us steal the win.

It was three points that we never looked like getting this evening, against a side who looked like they were going to win at frustrating us out of a single point, and this win could well be huge.

This should not only give us the confidence to push on now and assert ourselves in the push for fourth, but will be a huge statement of intent for our rivals, who will now fear that the final Champions League spot is ours to lose.

Patrick