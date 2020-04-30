Arsenal pursuing the signing of two players hints former Gunner

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has hinted that Arsenal is pursuing a deal for two defenders.

The Swiss defender was one of Arsenal’s centre backs under Arsene Wenger, but he never managed to leave a wonderful impression on those who watched him play for the Gunners.

However, he has become one of Arsenal’s former players who has had a say in the club’s summer transfer business.

According to a respected journalist, Nicolo Schira, the Swiss defender claims that Arsenal is working on deals for Kalidou Koulibaly and Samuel Umtiti.

He then added that he would be happy if Arsenal ends up signing either player.

“At Arsenal the best years of my career: victory of the FA Cup and 10 games without taking goals in Champions League,” Senderos is quoted as saying by Shira.

“The Gunners need a great defender to get back on the top of the world: I know they’re interested in Koulibaly and Umtiti. I’d take one of these two.”

Koulibaly and Umtiti are highly sought-after this summer and it would take a lot of money and a place in Europe before Arsenal can land either of them.

Reports have also linked the Gunners with a move for the likes of Chris Smalling and Dejan Lovren, both of whom would be less expensive.