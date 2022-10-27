Arsenal pushing to complete January move for Serie A man

Arsenal has mounted a surprising early title challenge in the Premier League and now they are under pressure to maintain it.

The Gunners remain at the top of the table despite dropping two points in their game against Southampton.

Mikel Arteta’s men have looked beatable in their last two league games and will face tougher opponents before the campaign ends.

They need quality players in their squad to remain close to the top of the league table and the January transfer window is an excellent opportunity to get more.

One man on their radar is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic Savic and they could land the Serbian in the winter, according to a report on Todofichajes.

It reveals the Italians want to get him on a new deal, but if he doesn’t sign it by the next transfer window, they will sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and has more than enough experience to help the current Arsenal team.

We are not the only club looking to add him to our squad and his quality is one reason several teams are keen to get his signature.

If we can buy him in the winter, we will strengthen our group and put it in a better place to compete for the title.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Thierry Henry tell you what he really thinks about VAR!…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids