Arsenal pushing to land Frenchman after doing “due diligence” on him

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal has been scouting Evan Ndicka as they remain keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt man.

The Gunners want to bolster their defence again even though they have one of the best in the English top flight.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been strong at the back, which is one reason they have won more games and we expect them to remain solid for the rest of this term.

However, according to different reports, they are already looking to the future and consider a move for Ndicka an important part of their plans.

Jacobs has now revealed more about their interest in the Frenchman. He tells Give Me Sport:

“Arsenal like the player. They’ve certainly done their legwork and their due diligence and their scouting on him. There’s a lot of interest in the player, not just from the Premier League but from all across Europe as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ndicka has been solid at Frankfurt in the last few seasons and he will be a key player for us if he makes the move to London.

His experience winning the Europa League and playing in the Champions League this term will make him a respected presence in the dressing room.

