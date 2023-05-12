Arsenal pushing to sign Galatasaray star made available for transfer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey in the last few transfer windows and he seems set to leave Turkiye finally.

The youngster has been in fine form for the Turkish giants, which caught the attention of Arsenal.

They have been watching him for some time and have now been encouraged to pursue his signature.

A report on Aksam reveals Galatasaray will sell some of their young players in the summer and Boey is one of them.

The report claims Arsenal has been alerted by this and has started a charm offensive to add him to their squad.

The Gunners hope they can add him to Mikel Arteta’s group soon enough and beat their rival suitors to his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need new full-backs and Boey is a good candidate we can add to our squad in the summer.

Our current squad is undergoing a very good rebuild and he might be around the Emirates for a long time, considering he is just 22.

However, we must be certain he is developed enough to be in our squad before we add him in the summer. Otherwise, he might not make the expected impact.

