Arsenal put dismal Sheffield United to bed by three

Arsenal have beaten Sheffield United by a 3-0 scoreline this evening.

The Gunners have been on top throughout the match, despite the manager opting to ring the changes after losing players to injury and illness.

We started the game well in possession, but the centre-backs of the Blades were managing to deny us entry into their box early on.

Just after the 30-minute mark we did manage to break the deadlock however through some fine passing and interchanging, with a neat backheel tricking the defence to leave Lacazette with just the goalkeeper to beat.

We went into the break ahead by one, but knowing that we should be further ahead, and we didn’t come out after the break with the same focus.

The Blades were allowed to dictate the game a little, and carved out some chances early into the second-half, but we managed to keep it tight and didn’t allow Leno to come under too much pressure.

After 15 minutes, we were back on top, and that buffer came when Martinelli was in the right place to tap-in after Nicolas Pepe’s effort was parried by Ramsdale in goal.

We certainly hadn’t been at our best, but when Alexandre added another goal to the scoreline, the commentary on BT Sport claimed that everything had gone to plan today, but that was more down to the poor level shown by our rivals.

Sheffield United look destined for the drop, and on that performance, they deserve it too.

Were Arsenal good today or was it more about Sheffield being bad?

Patrick