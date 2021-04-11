Arsenal put dismal Sheffield United to bed by three

Arsenal have beaten Sheffield United by a 3-0 scoreline this evening.
The Gunners have been on top throughout the match, despite the manager opting to ring the changes after losing players to injury and illness.
We started the game well in possession, but the centre-backs of the Blades were managing to deny us entry into their box early on.
Just after the 30-minute mark we did manage to break the deadlock however through some fine passing and interchanging, with a neat backheel tricking the defence to leave Lacazette with just the goalkeeper to beat.
We went into the break ahead by one, but knowing that we should be further ahead, and we didn’t come out after the break with the same focus.
The Blades were allowed to dictate the game a little, and carved out some chances early into the second-half, but we managed to keep it tight and didn’t allow Leno to come under too much pressure.
After 15 minutes, we were back on top, and that buffer came when Martinelli was in the right place to tap-in after Nicolas Pepe’s effort was parried by Ramsdale in goal.
We certainly hadn’t been at our best, but when Alexandre added another goal to the scoreline, the commentary on BT Sport claimed that everything had gone to plan today, but that was more down to the poor level shown by our rivals.
Sheffield United look destined for the drop, and on that performance, they deserve it too.
Were Arsenal good today or was it more about Sheffield being bad?
Patrick
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta used a weird line-up that hopefully can surprise Slavia Prague four days later. Lacazette is my MOTM, because he was almost everywhere, linked up very well and made two nice finishes
I just noticed that Leno should’ve caught the ball at around 46:10, instead of punching the ball, because he wasn’t under heavy pressure. I’m worried he’d lose his composure again in Prague
Martinelli and Laca play well together, both have a great work ethic
Cellabos thrives when he can “float” in a game. No pressure from the opposition was ideal
Partey had a great game, solid!
Back 4 looked great although rarely tested. Only Sheff United I know but when Mari plays we look better
Leno looked shakey st times
Willian anonymous even against SheffU, pathetic!
Good win. Thursday is a must win game. We have to be aggressive and be ruthless. Pepe should raise the bar.
Yes a good 3 points, most of the team played well, never let utd into the game. Hope the injuries aren’t too severe and we can go into Thursday with a bit of confidence.
Good game. Nice win.
Clean sheet ✔
3 points ✔
Martinelli’s back 👍
Laca my motm… 50 PL goals for him 👍
Decent performance, just the job before Thursday..
I hope Saka will be ok.. already sweating on ESR and Odegaard…
One last thing –
Dani Ceballos,
Dani Ceballos,
He drinks Estrella,
He eats Paella,
The boys f*****g magic…🤩