Arsenal put in a composed display to overcome a tough Burnley side

Burnley tried their best to stop Arsenal from playing the way they wanted to this afternoon, but we managed to scrape through with all three points.
The Clarets side are known for their physical presence, and they didn’t disappoint in that aspect, causing all manner of problems for our side as we attempted to play open attacking football.
Every time we looked to break away upfield, our rivals would put a foot in or force a clever foul to stop us in our tracks, but that philosophy eventually cost them the goal.
Bukayo Saka found himself in behind the second line of defence and in a dangerous area before being brought down, and Martin Odegaard made no mistake in putting his placed effort over the wall and into the top left in tidy fashion.
Our rivals tried to play more on the front foot in the second half, and did threaten to level things, and our worst fears struck when the referee blew to give the home side a penalty after Aaron Ramsdale was deemed to have taken Ashley Barnes in the box.
VAR stepped in however, with replays clearly showing that the goalkeeper had cleared the ball, although the controversy continued when the official opted to give Ramdale a drop ball after the decision was overturned, instead of the corner which would have rightly followed confirmation that he had in fact got the ball.
There were very few clear-cut chances in the 90 minutes in reality, but it was still an intriguing battle of whit and might, while the only shock for me was that no player was sent off with a number of strong tackles and emotional flare ups from both sides…
Two wins on the bounce means that Arsenal climb up to 12th place in the table at present, but we next take on rivals Tottenham in the league next, with EFL Cup clash Wimbledon up first in midweek.
Patrick
Lucky win, but we were the better team. Unlike the Norwich game, we played with low confidence
White made two big mistakes which fortunately didn’t cost us the game, luckily Ramsdale was highly reassuring with his great ball catching ability. White is supposed to be our ball carrier from our defense area, so hopefully he can improve his performance in the next EPL game
Magalhaes was our best CB and I think Tomiyasu won all his aerial duels again. At least Burnley won’t do a double against us this season, unlike in 2018
One question GAI, do you prepare your comments in advance? Cause you comment very fast and are first most of the time. Just curious
Only on the game day
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. GAI comments after each game is always fast.
Good game. 3 points is all that matters. If we can win our next 4 games, that will be lovely. COYG.
Man City drew at home.
He’s admin that’s why 😆
Yes GAI is almost certainly Admin.
Their writing styles and views are 99% identical.
Both are positively Arsenal so that’s good 🙂
I can honestly say that I only comment when I have annoying idiots on site. I have enough ideas when writing my articles.
But I am sure GAI is really flattered@
💪
I will agree with pretty much everything you said. ,Gabriel was by far our most composed CB ,white looked nervous and his price tag looks way overpriced just for a ball playing CB (obviously he needs time )
Tomi and Odegaard best 2 on the pitch .
Tactics still look amateurish to me but spuds next weekend is I’ll see where we are at .
Thanks bro
Arteta and White can use the upcoming League Cup game to fix their confidence problems. The team’s nerves are the reflections of their manager’s
wasnt lucky. no justification for that remark whatsoever.
We could call it a deserved win instead, considering Odegaard’s great free-kick
Up 8 places in two games 🙂 But a really tough win. Two 1-0 score lines. Two predictable wins after two predictable losses. Hard to know where the team is at. Too early to say we have recovered but we have hope that the process will work long term. A worry that our 200m strike force is still struggling. Now for the Spurs.
well needed win. Really liking this back four, espescially, Gabriel, Tomi, and Ramsdale all look fantastic. The issues in the final third are very very troubling though. So happy Odegaard scored that freekick because iwas not confident we could score from open play. Saka and ESR need to step up a bit more and be clinical in their passing and decision making in final thrid. Not something i’d thought i would have to say about Saka who has been pretty reliable in attack in past seasons. Overall, finally starting to build a bit after the disaster start to the season so glad to get back to back wins.
Composed Burnley? I am laughing right now. If Burnley was half a good team, we will still in 17th place. Win, not good performances, its like watching a horror movie and the monsters are pushing you!
2 goals in 5 games is a huge worry, especially when you think about issues of last season. Creating little chances and fluffing the few chances we get.
Best performers Tomi and Ramsdale, which is again a worry when you think how well other new players started and how they soon regressed.
Lokonga is a gem considering his age. He bossed the midfield and proved to be worth every penny we spent on him.
Xhaka can now leave
Xhaka was about to leave but then something idiotic happened..
Not pretty, and who expected that – and who cares ?
Today was all about digging in and getting the 3 points.
We had to be strong defensively and in the middle of the park.
Shape, discipline and determination was everything and to a very large degree we produced this.
Up top we were an non-entity
with a set piece winning it very apt.
Saka and Pepe poor, with Auba being anonymous (he would claim lack of service).
At back Tomi, Gabby & Teirney superb whilst Ben W struggled with the physicality of the game and wanted too much time on the ball in possession (this led to the penalty claim).
Ramsdale in goal – superb. Handled all Burnley threw at him (legal or not).
As for Dyche – made for the saying “can dish it out, but can’t take it”.
He will no doubt watch the 2penalty” claim and still swear it was a pen’.
No chance – the ball was played (sloppy back pass from White).
All in all a gritty 3 points well won.
Just wanted to say one thing about tonight’s game…..
Bye bye Leno lol
White was pretty poor, but solid overall defense.
Would be tough to drop Ramsdale, though I also believe Leno would be back against Spurs.
Saka, ESR and co all been poor this season.
Really our creative players need to up their game, if not PEA will keep being starved.
Happy with the win, hope to see better in the next game
agree. Auba will get blamed for being invisible, but nobody besides Odegaard could even complete a simple pass to the man. Saka so so poor today and this season so far. Pepe gives you small moments of hope but the quality and overall package just isnt there with the guy. Coaching a few bad habits out of him could make him so much better but ive been saying that for a couple seasons now so may just have to accept that this is the player.
RSH, Agreed while attacking we’re always too slow with decision making and everything we do on the attacking front always seem premeditated and predictable.
Once players line up and spread themselves across front of the 18 yards box, none of our Midfielders can attempt defense splitting passes to unlock the game.
Once defenders line up, our players run out of ideas and just take the ball back.
I don’t think that problem is from the coach even though I wish he’ll point it out and work on it with the team
Pepe might have played better if they passed the ball ahead of him on counters not put sidespin on the pass so that it went back and he had to stop his run. Happened couple of times atleast. Guy might have scored a goal if he kept going…but I get your gist.
Eddie thanks for saying it as you see it, Auba was not given any chance today, Chelsea always creates at least 4 clear chances for Lukaku In a game. About Ramsdale it will be so foolish of Arteta to Bench him against spurs for a very poor Leno.
3 points was all i was after and we got it ❤
I know its early days but i did say during the Euros when we were linked with Ramsdale that i liked him and thought he would be a good signing
ppl on here basically called me mad lol
He was very good today, everything about him improves that back 5, the commanding goalkeeper we have lacked since Lehmann really except for 5 or 6 games Martinez played upto the FA cup win.
TT18 – love this guy – big big future if he continues like this
White made a few mistakes, but i would say after watching the game that the pitch looked very very slow and that caught out alot of our players today, but i am sure that he will improve once the team is more settled .
Great to see Partey get some more minutes and i did like the Partey – Sambi partnership, it looked good, MO8 looked better today going forward, worked hard as he did against Norwich and took his freekick very well.
Overall, it wasnt a great game but more positives this week as teh team looked more composed, especially at the back than we have done for a while.
turf Moor is a very hard place to go so to get a clean sheet and a win there was a very good result imo, the performances will come, there were a few spells today where we played some lovely stuff.
Not sure Auba actually fits this team now tbh and was surprised he didnt come off
Lets see how we do against spurs, that will be a test
Great points Val, couldn’t agree more
Im still not convinced that MA is the long
term answer on the Emirates sidelines but I
do commend him and Edu for identifying
this collection of young talents that are
beginning to stamp there authority in the
starting 11.
Lokonga
Tomi
Ramsdale
Gabi
Odegard
White
tavares
IMWO Xhaka and Auba should be either
moved on in January or used sparingly as
2nd half subs. There days as being 1A and 1B
on the first 11 team sheet are long, long gone.
My team against Spurs
Laca
Pepe…Ode…Saka
Sambi…Partey
KT…Gabi…BW….Tomi
AR
I don’t care what haters says…… 3 point away at Burnley is one that even the likes of Liverpool, man City man u Chelsea will be happy to get. Well done to boys as they keep improving game by game. Ben White was really shaky today, seems he is lacking in confidence
3 more points; another clean sheet – what more could you ask for?!
Really impressed with Tomi and Gabriel. And yes you read this right – Ramsdale is growing on me 😊
Well done boys (hopefully something similar next weekend 🤞)
Cheers Sue, Mikel’s signings have clicked Aaron, Tomi, Gabi, Sambi, Ody so happy. Ben will need a few more games to adjust. Thats why we paid 30 grand for Aaron and Ody.Pure class. Bring on the noise makers next week, we will quieten them. 1-0 to the Arsenal!!
A good result but not a very convincing win. So do we hope for another 1-0 against Spurs to do the job? Just seen Kane is rated 90 and Son 89 on FIFA22. Will be difficult to contain them.
Son is injured…
I guess we have two completely different definitions of the word “composed”
100% agreed….definitely not composed.
Rolls Royce White! Rolls Royce White!
The tires are flat but the sidewalls are white!
So we pay~~~50 million right!
Rolls Royce White! Rolls Royce White!
Lol bad chant I know, but his performances have been like that so far. Caught out again today and almost conceded twice from his two mistakes. So glad Gabi and Tomi are playing well.
Saka might play well in the right side, same with Pepe on the left and also I think we should try out Tavares in place of KT, especially as he had a knock today. ESR and Ode should work in a different setup but positioning wise they were all over the place.
Forward Aubameyang needs more service and to better weight his passes. Might be Lacazette time against Wimbledon.
Very nervy win, lack of composure I would say, but a win is a win is a win!
COYG!
Beat the roosters👊👊
I hope partey wasn’t injured
I feel like all our substitutions were all forced. This is a big worry considering how vital partey is to that midfield.
Saka is low on confidence.
Should be dropped and replaced by martinelli
Arsha.
Definitely noticed it was Partey who signalled to the bench to come off .
A concern, as he was pivotal today.
Shouldn’t have started the game straight back from injury with his recent record. Poor management, we had Sambi.
Though we win, but we need improvement in attacking milfield and play maker
Congrats Arsenal
MUAZZAM AMINU GEZAWA
KANO+NIGERIA
mid table performance brought deserved win. Freekick skill compensating for abject forward play.
Aubamayang 3/10 Pepe 4/10 Saka 2/10.
Partey’s importance showed, but another injury? Ramsdale clearly our Number 1. ESR needs bulking up as to easy to knock off ball. The CB’s worring in 1st half, Gab improved 2nd but White had a poor game and has clearly not adapted to us
We need flying wingers like maxima of Newcastle. PEPE is not suited for Arsenal. He is soooo average and poor. Though he scores a few times but he is holding back our midfielders fro being fluid and appreciated. Auba too is too pedestrian and just wondering why laca remains on the bench. Saka to my mind is overrated and bang average.
Saka average?!Are You serious man
Agree with 99% Yinka – especially re Pepe.
My only disagreement is Saka. He’s been poor since the Euros, but that happens to a lot of players. He will come back. He can have relatively poor games and can’t hit a barn door, but on a couple of occasions a game (normally) he takes defences apart, so we need him, as we do ESR as his running off the ball makes space.
A hopeful performance. Burnley are a tough side and they didn’t manage to bully their way into a result. If the boys keep on improving at this pace, we could see them fight for the top 6.
Still not convinced fully and still very much Arteta out. Again, I’d want nothing more than to be proven wrong about him.
I’ll take it. Burnley away is not easy. I hope Partey coming off early was a condition issue. He’s literally the one guy we cannot afford to lose. Great midfielder. Gabriel MOTM for me.
Another 3 points. Another clean sheet. Well done, Boys!
good 3 points but we were very slow in attack, i agree the pitch looked slow but so many of our passes were too soft, pepe and saka way off the pace. but welcome 3 points. helps with the currently fragile confidence.
Fighting for it and got the result, building on the work being done with this new squad…
Win lose or draw against Spurs doesnt mean anything should change in our thoughts, we just keep going…. long season ahead but big jump up the table 👍🏽
Happy for the win, with that said Rolls Royce BW struggled whilst Gabriel was superb. Tomi will get one of Cedric or Chambers sold lol just saying. Ramsdale is no.1 at least for now. Like to see Tavares more. Auba pedestrian most of the time, MØ very good today. ESR lack finishing ability or final ball pass. Saka and Pep both average. Hope the get better. Laca will offer more that Auba.
Arteta will be foolish to drop Ramsdale for Leno against spurs. The boy is so calm and his good at handling the ball.
Lucky win 🍀- well done though lads!
Arteta survives ..for now.
AOT
a win.is a win is a win
Wins breed confidence and right now I take any win all day long
We looked nervous at times on the ball over thinking the next pass but that.comea from a lack of confidence
Most people agreed on here with the team selection bar 1 or 2 positions so this is the team MA will live or die on
Lucky….who cares
A win = a.more pleasent weekend
Yes I am easily pleased bit I have had some.crap weekends so far
Onwards and upwards
😀
Great performance by majority of our players today bar Aubameyang,i hope the coach does something soonest about him&also Ben white holds on to the too much…good also to see gotanidea is disappointed that we were able to contain his burnley surpporting long balls&target men’
Happy for the win. team still need a lot of work. A more attacking side would have beaten us if we keeping playing like this. a win is a win and I’ll take it any day.
That’s how you grind out a result,
Wasn’t a convincing performance but can’t complain because 3points is all we went for and the maximum points is what we got plus a clean sheet as extras.
#COYG💪🏾💪🏾
Composed ??!! I appreciate the rashamon effect but that’s just silly … 3 points against another lower half of the table team always welcome .. But just move to next game and hope for a better performance
Another good 3 points…we ain’t there yet buh it’s looking good at the back….
Tomiyasu is the best signing for me…he has solved a major issue in the team at RB….the lad won Aerial duels, joined the CBs at times, He’s also quick , disciplined and physical …
Ramsdale brings confidence to the back line….He would get a lot of clean sheets this season
Odegaard is the plug for the team..just needs to be a bit quicker in movement
I’ve always been vocal about the prospective juicy Partey-Sambi partnership…it would be one of the partnerships of the season…
Tavares is the last piece yet to be utilized by arteta…the lad has more tools and is a better goal threat than Tierney and would terrorize the left flank soon if given a run in the team..
I still feel that our problem up top is the continuous wrong positioning of Saka and Pepe in the formation…
Saka will keep having poor games till this issue is resolved….even today he had to run over to the right side to make any meaningful impact like winning the freekick….(most of his goals and assists for club and country has been on the right flank)
Hope arteta resolves this soon as we can’t win 1-0 all season….
Which arsenal did you all watched today? Composed game? I was so irritated by there sloppy irritating passes that had a feel of paper taped ball was being used for training. Auba Pepe, saka, odegard, white were guilty of making weak passes as if they were all afraid the ball was made of steel. What irritates me the most was the way we slow down our attacking transition. It’s either the attacking ethos is not understood by the players or the players are DELIBERATELY trying to make a mockery of the manager. I could care less if we lose a game but I would applaud the team if there was style, hunger and dexterity on show by the team. Sadly we are going to remain a midtable team if we continue to let the opposition re group when we ought to be counter attacking with pace to severe thier jugular . This present team does not inspire confidence.
We usually don’t find it easy against Burnley. I have lost count of one goal margin tough wins against them, so this is hardly a surprise.
Up next!!!
Until recently we would have lost that one. Love the new guys, love the determination to hold on. Love that defence. Burnley away is tough on any team – you don’t see many playing beautiful football there.
Another 7 games and we should be on zero goal difference!
I think the publicity affected White – shaky but look at the stats and he was better than it seemed.
What a CRAPPY foward performance. I’m fed up with people excusing Auba doing nothing, and even doing that badly. Do we say “ah but nobody passes to Laca”? If you don’t get the ball its because youre not in the right place!
As for Pepe! We witness 85 minutes of negative, poor skills for one or two reasonable moments? So many moves slow down then break down when he gets the ball I would happily forego those times he bumbles through a defence for a more reliable player. He’s an ideal sub when we are losing. That’s it.
Saka has that common fall off after a major tournament. Poorest I’ve seen him since he made the first team. Don’t know if we should rest him or hope he plays through it.
PLEASE don’t drop Ramsdale. He IS the leader of our defence!
Couldn’t get to see match but expected win against an inferior team and well warmed up for our next proper test against the spuds. Was told we looked pretty sterile in attack and that is getting to be a massive problem that wasn’t sorted in the summer. White was a worry and so are the niggling injuries. Ramsdale our new No1 keeper i hope and we should be wound up for the spuds.