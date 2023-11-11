Arsenal put in an efficient performance to beat Burnley 3-1

Leandro Trossard was inspirational as Arsenal defeated Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners needed to win after losing their last league game to Newcastle United and were winless in two domestic matches. Burnley proved to be a tough opponent in the first half as Arsenal probed their tough defence relentlessly.

Vincent Kompany’s men looked solid and nearly took the lead against the run of play. However, it was mostly Arsenal in the first half and it was fully deserved when Trossard opened the scoring by putting his body on the line to get to a cross from Saka at the back post.

Burnley hit back in the 54th minute through Josh Brownhill, thanks to a wicked deflection and it looked like it could be one of those days for the lads. However, Arsenal restored their lead three minutes later through William Saliba thanks to a wicked corner by Trossard.

Oleksandr Zinchenko extended Arsenal’s lead in the 74th minute after Burnley failed to clear another Trossard corner properly. Burnley worked hard and wanted to get back in the game, but Arsenal was the better side.

Fabio Viera received a straight red card for a high foot he did not have to take, but it did not change the result. Arsenal held on to their lead and saw the game out in fine fashion to move into second place in the standings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…