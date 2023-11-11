Arsenal put in an efficient performance to beat Burnley 3-1

Leandro Trossard was inspirational as Arsenal defeated Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League this afternoon.
The Gunners needed to win after losing their last league game to Newcastle United and were winless in two domestic matches. Burnley proved to be a tough opponent in the first half as Arsenal probed their tough defence relentlessly.
Vincent Kompany’s men looked solid and nearly took the lead against the run of play. However, it was mostly Arsenal in the first half and it was fully deserved when Trossard opened the scoring by putting his body on the line to get to a cross from Saka at the back post.
Burnley hit back in the 54th minute through Josh Brownhill, thanks to a wicked deflection and it looked like it could be one of those days for the lads. However, Arsenal restored their lead three minutes later through William Saliba thanks to a wicked corner by Trossard.
Oleksandr Zinchenko extended Arsenal’s lead in the 74th minute after Burnley failed to clear another Trossard corner properly. Burnley worked hard and wanted to get back in the game, but Arsenal was the better side.
Fabio Viera received a straight red card for a high foot he did not have to take, but it did not change the result. Arsenal held on to their lead and saw the game out in fine fashion to move into second place in the standings.
Good win, but the red card was too harsh. It should’ve been a yellow card
if they want to give it as red, fine. But refs need to show some consistency and think we’ve all seen those given as yellows before and sometimes red. More scattergun English refereeing. Not needed when we already have enough injuries, but Vieira just also doesn’t do himself any favors it seems and his time at Arsenal has been rough. With Odegaard out you’d think he’d have a shot at the XI but he’s not close to good enough
Yeah, they’re highly inconsistent
Similar to Havertz, Vieira seemed eager to impress his manager by winning challenges, but he was unlucky
Now we can only rely on Havertz, because the other AMs are unavailable. I think Nwaneri should sit on the bench as a backup
It wasn’t deliberate, but still red worthy, studs up. Glad it didn’t happen to one more of our key players.
The Burnley player didn’t even get injured by Vieira’s challenge
It was a poor challenge. No complaints.
He didn’t need to get injured
Is that a requirement?
Good solid performance from everyone. Kai also did fine besides for his lack of confidence in the final third. Trossard has been showing that he deserves a lot of playing time and thought he brought a lot more fluidity to our attack. Very pleased with this team getting back to being deadly from set pieces this season as well.
As I said before the game. Tossard should be Arsenal’s number 9 ahead of Jesus and Nketiah because he is Arsenal’s best clinical finisher in that position.
We need more of solid performance but still not convince with David Ray as number one.we also need rotate our players
Arteta things otherwise at the end of the day the coach has the final say
Good win, generally played well. The same players seem to be producing, and the same players seem to be lacking, but we will leave it there. We haven’t got too many more options at the moment. I hate them, but international break come at the right time, hopefully. I hope Arteta can see now, how good Trossard is and how Zinchenko needs to be tried at no8.
Please drop some names.
Players producing and players Lacking. Because for me, I think Martinelli and Saka have not produced up to Expectations this season.🤨🤨
They seem to have problems connecting with any Center Forward we play.
Even if Osihmen came, I wonder if they will connect with him. 😒😌
havertz is shocking 1st touch in tight spaces how 130 million was wasted on this weak useless Sunday league player is mindblowing
130 million? 🤣🤣
Having a brain fart there Mick?