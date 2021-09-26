Arsenal put Spurs back in their place in one-sided affair

Arsenal have comfortably beaten a Tottenham side who clearly never got their team back after the international break.

From kick-off, there was only ever one team in the match, and it was no shock when the red side of North London took the lead.

It was an easy goal in theory, Bukayo Saka picked up the ball in the attacking third after some neat interchanging(which no defender had gotten close to), before he cut to his right and played it into the middle of the box, and Emile Smith Rowe was in the right place to place his effort home unchallenged.

After the goal, there was still nothing from our rivals. We continued to control the game and pushed up in numbers, and when Spurs did try to get upfield, they were hit on the counter-attack, and this was exactly how our next two goals came about.

Our second came from amazingly quick counter, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flicking the ball around the defender on the half-way line to send Emile Smith Rowe bounding towards the box, before the midfield played the striker back in to strike his effort home.

The third was more of a one-man show, with Granit Xhaka sending Saka free into the final third this time, before he tried to cut to his left and play in his team-mate, before he has to win back the ball inside the box before placing his effort low and hard past the keeper’s right.

We went into the break brimming with confidence knowing that our rivals had an unclimbable mountain to climb, with no fight to try and achieve it.

We came out in the second-half assured of the three points, but that didn’t stop us trying to attack, but that fourth goal eluded us.

Tottenham eventually did wake up after Heung Min Son scored a late consolation goal with just 10 minutes of the 90 remaining, but as they grew into the game, our defence also woke up and showed their might to deny our rivals as they tried to come at us, and Arsenal were fully deserving of their comfy win this weekend.

It is all smiles on the red side of North London, and even more-so when we consider the demise of our rivals who were top of the league going into the international break, and now find themselves below us in the table.

Back to reality Spuds.

Patrick