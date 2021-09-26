Arsenal put Spurs back in their place in one-sided affair

Arsenal have comfortably beaten a Tottenham side who clearly never got their team back after the international break.
From kick-off, there was only ever one team in the match, and it was no shock when the red side of North London took the lead.
It was an easy goal in theory, Bukayo Saka picked up the ball in the attacking third after some neat interchanging(which no defender had gotten close to), before he cut to his right and played it into the middle of the box, and Emile Smith Rowe was in the right place to place his effort home unchallenged.
After the goal, there was still nothing from our rivals. We continued to control the game and pushed up in numbers, and when Spurs did try to get upfield, they were hit on the counter-attack, and this was exactly how our next two goals came about.
Our second came from amazingly quick counter, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flicking the ball around the defender on the half-way line to send Emile Smith Rowe bounding towards the box, before the midfield played the striker back in to strike his effort home.
The third was more of a one-man show, with Granit Xhaka sending Saka free into the final third this time, before he tried to cut to his left and play in his team-mate, before he has to win back the ball inside the box before placing his effort low and hard past the keeper’s right.
We went into the break brimming with confidence knowing that our rivals had an unclimbable mountain to climb, with no fight to try and achieve it.
We came out in the second-half assured of the three points, but that didn’t stop us trying to attack, but that fourth goal eluded us.
Tottenham eventually did wake up after Heung Min Son scored a late consolation goal with just 10 minutes of the 90 remaining, but as they grew into the game, our defence also woke up and showed their might to deny our rivals as they tried to come at us, and Arsenal were fully deserving of their comfy win this weekend.
It is all smiles on the red side of North London, and even more-so when we consider the demise of our rivals who were top of the league going into the international break, and now find themselves below us in the table.
Back to reality Spuds.
Patrick
66 CommentsAdd a Comment
NO SPUDS ALLOWED! LOL
The spuds on this site will be back soon, their busy changing their names again LOL!!!
Absolutely brilliant first half from a well-drilled team. Kudos to the coaches, the players and the supporters, because we wouldn’t have pin Spurs down without their supports at the Emirates
My only concern is Odegaard’s and Saka’s ball dispossessions, because a better opposition would’ve likely capitalized on our bad first touches and passes. Aside from that, all our players worked very hard today
Oh Gai I wanted to beat you today, with our left footed players taking advantage of their right handed twats lol
You’re quite fast today Admin 😂
Great first half and an above average 2nd half. That first half may be the best we’ve played under Arteta then the 2nd half reminded me of our old ways. We need not the opposition come to us when we are dominating them. If we had been on the ball more we would’ve score two or three more.
Exactly my take on the game. You don’t surrender to the opposition when you are leading. You’ve got to be above your opponent till the end. Aside that, great performance and acceptable result I asked for
The manager’s and the players’ confidence were obviously still low, otherwise they would’ve made more incisive passes in the first ten minutes. Our excessive backpasses and long passes at the beginning of the game would likely be used against us by a high pressing opposition
We’re slowly rebuilding our confidence though, and our EPL games next month are pretty winnable
Not gonna say I told you so or call any one out.
But to be fair after three games most on here were predicting relegation and calling for the Manager and Xhaka’s sacking.
A few of us (Admin included) old heads stayed calm.
After all we had covid, injuries and a horror schedule.
I predicted top ten by Xmas top 6 by May .
Not getting carried away so will stay with this prediction.
So pleased for Mikel after all he has had to endure these last few weeks
I trusted this seasons process from the off and will continue to do so.
Because I can see the bright lights getting closer:)
COYG
Fairfan I applaud your positive views on arsenal. At the end of August you said spurs would lose there next 3 in the league and arsenal would win the next 3 and climb up and be in the top half (you said 9th) and spurs would be behind us. I am happy your prediction have come to past and I lift my hat off to you. So Awesome fairfan. I was more pessimistic than optimistic when you said it but I am happy that we keep winning. Much love fairfan.
Thanks mate 🙂
Fairfan- we have beaten three poor sides on the trot. Don’t get too excited yet. A brilliant first half display that highlights what these players are capable of. Kudos to Arteta for bringing Xhaka back in place of Pepe. The correct decision and was proven so.
Confidence should be high for a tougher game at Brighton next week. If we battle as we did at Burnley then we will win that game too. Has this team turned the corner? Let’s see. Has Arteta finally proven himself? Not at all. He had a long way to go but I’m genuinely pleased he got this right.
Not getting carried away. I did say top 10 by Xmas and top 6 by May. Even with more additions next summer given the strength of Citeh United Chelsea and Liverpool top 6 is more our future.
I don’t think FairFan is getting too excited nor that a corner has been turned, it was too early and way over the top with the scathing criticism just after 3 games!!. 4 points from second spot, lol…funny old game.
Ramsdale’s spot for now
That’s what I’m talking about!!! Gunners!!!!
Arsenal vs Tottenham combined 11
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang 😜⚽⚽⚽🔴
Dig it kev
Thanks Pat 😀👍
🤣🤣🤣.
This is a well deserved victory. The defence did well. We are taking the rights steps. Kudos to Arteta and the players today. No complaints whatsoever.
We are making top4 this season. Good game. COYG.
Totally agree Kev82
Kori 👍
and the coach?
We need to apologise to Mikel the way some berated the poor chap.Tots slumped from 1 to 11, we climbed from 20 to 10. No more Leno!! Get well soon Granit! Thanks Mikel for making my day!
Don’t write Leno off yet. A fierce internal GK competition will be great for the team
Ok so to tell it how it is, in the first half we were truly fantastic. We looked completely different from how we’ve been playing in the past weeks. I thought we could’ve even pushed for more than 3. In the 2nd half I was annoyed with our football and passing. We sat back too much and allowed pressure. We needed to press more. It was like our old self. This Spurs side were there for the taking and we could’ve had two or more if we wanted to. We may have conceded but I’ll still stick with my MOTM in Tomiyasu. He may be an unpopular pick but he completely shut down the left side.
Completely fair choice. The guy is the buy of the season in the PL if he continues like this.
His defensive contributions were through the roof today. He doesn’t deserve to not have a clean sheet today.
The japenese lad was brillant….
We started the game nervously and cautiously. It was understandable though, considering the negative news/ comments about Arteta and the importance of the game
I believe Tomiyasu won almost all his aerial and ground duels again. If we keep overloading the left wing, he’s very important to stop the opposition’s diagonal passes from that side
White’s long passes were very accurate again. Saka and Smith-Rowe were incredible in the first half, very smart play from them
Tomiyasu is becoming one of my favourite in such a short space of time. hope he doesn’t regress though after such a fantastic start.
If Aterta can maintain these lads am sure they re going improve to be a force.
The future is Arsenal fc
I thought first half was great but second half was very nervous once again. Zero chances in second half? It got a little squeeqy at the end..
Ramsdale, wow..
Why cant the players get this hyped up about every game?!
Oh mate… 4 wins in a row and 4 more to come?
Let’s get hyped!
Get in there boys!!
This is what football feels like, credit to the full squad. Hope they all enjoy the win and enjoy their week. It’s been so long that I saw the manager this happy, even he deserves that after the tough past months.
Hope Xhaka is really fine and not injured.
He’s important to us no matter what biased fans say.
Yes he has his shortcomings, but he’s been out best Midfielder for two seasons now.
Tomiyasu seriously and honestly reminds me of Sagna.
Solid performance.
P.S: I hope we all learn to support the team and manager after he drops his lineup and always leave the criticism till after the game, because the toxicity on here immediately the lineup got dropped was embarrassing. Xhaka ended up starting two the attack that got two of the goals.
Good win overall, how many win this month?
Surely Mikel Arteta for Manager of the month?
Nice one bro. You’re absolutely right. Wish we can continue to support our team both through thick and thin. Xhaka for me should always be supported, irrespective of his shortcomings. If he leaves Arsenal today, whichever team he goes will value him
Wonderful win ☺👍❤
I promised myself before the game that regardless of the result I wouldn’t get too up or down. I said to myself that a win doesn’t mean we’ve turned the corner and a loss doesn’t mean sack Arteta.
But damn that was a fun watch. A night for all Arsenal fans to celebrate.
We finished them
🤣🤣🤣
Good good good 🌟 thank you Arsenal ❤️❤️❤️
Was a good win today . If Arteta get the boys to play like this week in, week out then he will have my support. The team was up for it today and Arteta made the right decision with his starting team. On a side note Xhaka is still the weakest link in this team and I dont think Arsenal will progress a lot with him in the middle. Overall extremely happy for a top performance from the boys today. COYG
Jeez Declan predicted 3-1. Boy he’s so ryt
Best 45mins of football I’ve seen since Arteta came in .
Saka and tomi made that right side their own and tomi my MOTM .
Only nit pick for me is For some reason Xhaka seems intent on picking up silly yellow cards and was at it all day again today ,jumping in two footed at one point and constantly pulling players back and this is after leaving us in the Lerch for his latest red card .
Overall a great first half of football and the defence looks very solid ,not so good second but that was probably to be expected ,ramsdale with a great save at 3-1 as well.
People need to stop overrating him and others should not be hoping for his downfall at the expense of the team. It’s pathetic and we should raise the bar. Imo he’s just a frustrating player.
I honestly think Xhaka’s physical presence was extremely important to us, and all in all he a great game.
Well done to the team and the manager.
It’s a long time since we have played like we did in the first half. I remember we destroyed Man Utd some years ago 3 goals very quickly.
Thought the team played well and ESR, Odes and Saka came of age…..and Gabriel was immense. Fast direct commanding, intense football, that we now need to last for 90 min. A great game for football, a shite day for the imposters from Tottenham.
Ramsdale save at the end. Incredible’
Derby day.
ARSENAL Way….
shhhhhh……We are watching Artetaball
Well done Arsenal. Good work, Arteta.
I bet Sue is still at d Emirates, celebrating..
Jeez can’t say I’m envy of Sue ryt now, that atm in d stadium will b glorious
Sue I’ll like to join u there one day 🙃😉😉🥺
“Probably the best day of my life” says ESR.
Future legend.
Great game honestly. Mught have to bring in Tomiyasu for my Fantasy PL team with the way he has been playing. Saka always great at the right side, should stay there unless emergency occurs. Pepe could be tried at Left but today’s lineup was perfect to counter the sitting back Spuds. Aubameyang and ESR back in goals, nice. Ramsdale was epic! Gutted he missed his cleansheet.
Only concerns, happened once but Kane was free on a corner, Rolls Royce had an almost fabulous run out so good but he may have done better on the goal and closing down Kane for a chance, second half intensity dropped, and maybe MA could have brought his subs on a little bit faster, but all minor concerns.
Amazing game! Next week against Brighton is a tougher test IMO. Lets hope we continue our form. Also those who were at the match, so glad that you were able to enjoy the result and hope you all had a fantastic experience.
Might not mught
Well-done boys. Kudos to Arteta, so happy for him after d challenge he went through this past few months
Can we say he deserves d manager of the month award
We should build on this. We will make top4 this season. No European games. If we can get Partey, Saka, Gabriel and ESR fit, we will surprise the Premier league this season
Old saying
One swallow does not make a summer but wow Loved that winning filling and especially against the arch enemy
I know we have read lots of negative comments in the past weeks and some are totally justified but just for this week can we bask in the glory of winning this game amd in the manner of how we won it
If some of you think we have problems with this team then spare a thought for the spuds
They are bang in trouble 😃
Onwards and upwards
Tomiyasu is amazing.
When we signed Tomi a lot of moaners wanted Royal instead. We signed Odegaard they were crying for Madison who seems to be struggling to justify his huge price tag right now. Now Brighton is holding our spot and standing in our way. Just hope we have no injuries though.
Yeah Ødegaard really, I’m glad I kept my faith and support in bringing him, because I watched him played football and chose not to judge him based on 6 months with us.
Now that he has a proper home and stability here like I said before, he’ll keep improving and proving to be a great buy.
Credits to Arteta for picking these players he brought in, he got it wrong with Willian last summer, and managed to let go of Willian once it didn’t work, he gets blamed for a lot of things, so credit to him so far too with his signings. They’ve been great.
Love Ramsdale’s aggression after saving Lucas effort late on… Pure annoyance that Lucas was allowed to shoot😅…
I think our defenders are actually scared of him, they could get a serious mouthful from that guy if they mess up…
Now that’s what I/we want to see… Just imagine what are crazy team we’d be with subsequent acquisitions. 👏👏
I’m really impressed with the overall performance. Good Win
Great win
Tomiyasu MoTM
Spot on. Great performance from Tomiyasu.
The first 45mins, I thought I was watching ManCity in red n white. Smoith one touch football. Wow!
I knew it won’t be easy to continue at the same place in the 2nd half, so hats off to the players..
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Arteta this animated. I’m happy for him.
At the start of the int’l break, we were bottom of the table and Spuds were top. Now we’ve overtaken them and we’re 5pts off the top. Cool.
If Arteta can get the team to play like this consistently, then we’ll be in for an interesting season.
Onwards and upwards!
That game was NOT one sided!
Posted this on another site.
If Kane scores that one v one, or the header, got a penalty and Ramsdale did not make that amazing save, and somehow that game ends 3-3, then yeah gtfo Arteta…
For now, he wins a reprieve, but we shall see, that second half was dog poo, stand back, and do the opposite of the first half, however, closing out the game is important too.
But, spuds started to dominate the game, did we even have a shot on target in the second half? Auba’s at the post maybe….
Not convinced yet, at all.
Tomiyasu was awesome and his heading was incredible.
Team Win.
Yet, will take that W, and London is Red!
My glass off red wine was delicious!!!!
This was an emphatic win against a very poor Spurs team, made to look even worse by the skill and energy we exhibited throughout the match.
The “Young Boys” were outstanding. A pity we cannot play Man U next…….
Our next 5 games are all winnable, fingers crossed!!!!
World class save from Ramsdale. Leno will not get a look in. Ramsdale commands the penalty area and he has taken me by surprise. Looks the bizz.