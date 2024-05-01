Arsenal put three players on the market to raise money for Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal remains determined to beat Manchester City to sign Bruno Guimaraes at the end of this season.
The Newcastle United midfielder is the subject of transfer interest from both clubs as Arsenal seeks to ensure they can compete with City on and off the field.
Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to improve its current squad, and Guimaraes also seems open to leaving if the right opportunity arises.
With PSG also eyeing the midfielder, Arsenal knows they may have to spend close to the amount they spent on Declan Rice to win the race for the Brazilian.
They are eager to secure his signature, and according to a report on Football Insider, Arsenal is willing to sell some of their fringe players to fund the move.
The report claims that Arsenal has opened the door for Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah to leave the Emirates.
Money made from their departure will easily fund the transfer for Guimaraes, whose release clause expires a month after the end of the season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have to make some sacrifices to sign the players that we want, and Guimaraes will be an expensive acquisition.
The players we have put on the market are individuals who we can sell and still have a good team, so it is a sacrifice worth making.
Have two problems with this.
– I don’t think ESR has done too badly when he’s come on despite his lack of game time.
– I don’t think Bruno G fits into the type of personality MA likes in the squad. I think personality as well as talent are essential to MA.
I agree with the second comment. He’s not for me. Omaha all the way for me!
That’s Onana. Bloody predictive text
I dont get the hype with Bruno G And please don’t mention, Douglas Luiz. These are two players I’d love to avoid throwing money down the drain. Another centre-back would be good.
stop picking up click bate on other sites and blindly publishing them here
1886.
Justarsenal reports on all mentions of our club in the media. If you don’t want to read them then feel free but try a bit of empathy for readers who may actually enjoy them….
fair enough