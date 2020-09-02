Arsenal put two midfielders up for sale as they prepare to make Partey move

The Telegraph claims that Arsenal has made Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny available for transfers as they look to finance a move for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team and after landing a defender and an attacker, they will look to bolster their midfield.

They are reportedly set to bring back Dani Ceballos for another season on loan, but the Spaniard might not be the only midfielder that joins them from La Liga.

They have had a long-standing interest in Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Party and the Spaniards have made it clear to them that they can only sign him if they pay his release clause.

The report claims that the Ghanaian is also keen to make the switch to North London, it is left for Arsenal to come up with the cash to make the deal happen.

Elneny spent last season on loan at Besiktas and he has been involved in Arsenal’s preparation for the new season, but he is not in Arteta’s plans.

Torreira struggled to convince Arteta that he can fit into the Spaniard’s team last season and the Gunners will be happy to cash in on him.

Both players will not lack suitors, but Arsenal’s asking price might be a sticking point.

Arsenal needs all the money that they can get, but getting a huge transfer fee at this time will be tough.