Arsenal put two midfielders up for sale as they prepare to make Partey move

The Telegraph claims that Arsenal has made Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny available for transfers as they look to finance a move for Thomas Partey.
The Gunners are rebuilding their team and after landing a defender and an attacker, they will look to bolster their midfield.
They are reportedly set to bring back Dani Ceballos for another season on loan, but the Spaniard might not be the only midfielder that joins them from La Liga.
They have had a long-standing interest in Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Party and the Spaniards have made it clear to them that they can only sign him if they pay his release clause.
The report claims that the Ghanaian is also keen to make the switch to North London, it is left for Arsenal to come up with the cash to make the deal happen.
Elneny spent last season on loan at Besiktas and he has been involved in Arsenal’s preparation for the new season, but he is not in Arteta’s plans.
Torreira struggled to convince Arteta that he can fit into the Spaniard’s team last season and the Gunners will be happy to cash in on him.
Both players will not lack suitors, but Arsenal’s asking price might be a sticking point.
Arsenal needs all the money that they can get, but getting a huge transfer fee at this time will be tough.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta knows best. 🙂
Err, won’t we have to sell more than just Torreira and Elneny to afford TP?! 😄 Add Kolasinac, Sokratis and another and that should do it!
His release clause is £45M, If we cash in on Bellerin and Torreira, we’ll have more than enough to activate his clause.. Now add Elneny, Guendouzi to the list
Guedozi and Elnely will be difficult to offload, arsenal will be foolish to reject PSG offer for Bellerin so to me, he is as good as gone
Once again, if you see some rumours about Arsenal pulling out of the Partey deal because they can’t afford it. Ignore those rumors, I repeat Ignore those rumors..
I shouldn’t have to be the one to tell you or remind you that we’re yet to spend anything this summer at all.
If you believe those rumors, then you’re saying you believe the club only gave Arteta 30M in his first transfer window to biy Gabriel.
Also I shouldn’t have to be the one to start reminding you that David Ornstein still Insisted and reported last night that Aouar is our target and Partey remains top priority for this summer.
This is why I ignore a lot of websites and stuff they report whenever it’s transfer season.
A lot of false information just for clicks
You have said almost half of our team has been put up for possible transfer and i quite agree, I just hope JA refrain from posting all rumour such as this and the Upermenco one. If the right offer comes, either Elnely, Xhaka, Guedozi Ozil or whoever, will go, except AUBA which will cause unrest if sold, other players will be sold if the right offer comes, so as an arsenal fan who understand our team and transfer needs this summer, such report should not even become ‘news’