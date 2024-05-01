Arsenal puts a first-team regular on the transfer market

Arsenal is ready to cash in on Gabriel Jesus at the end of this season as the Gunners aim to keep only players they can rely on.
Since moving to the Emirates, Jesus has been injury-prone, and the Brazilian has also struggled to score enough goals for the team.
The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker at the end of this season, and Jesus could be on his way out.
Having admitted in an interview that scoring goals is not his biggest strength, Jesus is unlikely to find the back of the net frequently enough for Arsenal to win major honours.
This makes him a player the club can sell and replace easily, with The Athletic claiming that Arsenal has made him available for transfer.
Jesus will not struggle to find suitors, and if Arsenal signs another striker, he may be forced to leave the club rather than stay on the bench.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus is a key player for us, and his movement in attack makes it easy for other players to score even when he does not.
However, we need a frontman who has a lot of goals in him to lead the line for us.
What’s the point of selling Gabriel Jesus only to replace him with Joshua Zirkzee?
Not exactly sure this will be a serious upgrade.
Firstly , we will plainly NOT be after Zirkzee at all. Secondly, I posted many weeks ago that to me it is obvious that both Jesus ans Zinny will be moved on soon.
I saId hopefully both this summer and in any case no later than summer 2025 at latest.
I posted that same thought several times , though I have not seen a single other post saying it.
Till now, when it seems that finally MA has seen through non productive JESUS AND WILL TRANSFER LIST HIM,JUST AS HE OUGHT.
I am convinced that is the correct thing for our club and MA will be obviously upgrading with a better, more physical, and inparticular a more SCORING striker this summer.
I predict it will be Isak of NEWCASTLE too.
Next hope is that ZINNY ALSO LEAVES THIS SUMMER ALONGSIDE JESUS.
By the way why aren’t we in advanced talks with Viktor Gyokeres?
My three dream acquisitions for summer are Gyokeres, Zubimendi, and Grimaldo. That would give us a very potent and highly intimidating team. If we move enough players out for decent fees it may be doable.
Would also be happy with Isak or Osimhen up top.
If we can’t afford any of the three strikers named (or don’t have the ambition, perhaps due to trusting Havertz to play the key role), Gimenez and Sesko would be reasonable more affordable fallbacks.
Not that impressed with Zirkzee to be honest, talented but not proven and doesn’t seem an obvious fit for our team dynamic.