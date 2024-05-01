Arsenal puts a first-team regular on the transfer market

Arsenal is ready to cash in on Gabriel Jesus at the end of this season as the Gunners aim to keep only players they can rely on.

Since moving to the Emirates, Jesus has been injury-prone, and the Brazilian has also struggled to score enough goals for the team.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker at the end of this season, and Jesus could be on his way out.

Having admitted in an interview that scoring goals is not his biggest strength, Jesus is unlikely to find the back of the net frequently enough for Arsenal to win major honours.

This makes him a player the club can sell and replace easily, with The Athletic claiming that Arsenal has made him available for transfer.

Jesus will not struggle to find suitors, and if Arsenal signs another striker, he may be forced to leave the club rather than stay on the bench.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is a key player for us, and his movement in attack makes it easy for other players to score even when he does not.

However, we need a frontman who has a lot of goals in him to lead the line for us.