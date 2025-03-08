Arsenal puts aside significant money to complete a move for superstar

Joshua Kimmich is currently causing significant upheaval in the transfer market as he hesitates to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich. The German midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, having spent the past decade at Bayern Munich. Over the years, he has remained an integral part of the squad, and his reliability has earned him the captaincy of the national team. However, with the player now 30 years old, questions have arisen about whether he is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

At this stage in his career, Kimmich may see this as his final opportunity to move to another club, which could explain his reluctance to commit to a new contract at Bayern Munich. Some reports suggest that Bayern have even withdrawn its offer to Kimmich, leaving him with the prospect of finding a new club. This uncertainty has opened the door for Arsenal, who are eager to add the German international to their squad. The Gunners are determined not to miss the opportunity to bring one of the world’s best midfielders to the Emirates.

According to Football Insider, a source close to the situation has revealed that Arsenal have set aside a substantial sum of money to secure Kimmich’s signature. Although Kimmich would technically be a free agent, Arsenal would still face significant costs in securing his services. These costs would include agent fees, sign-on bonuses, and various other charges, all of which come with signing one of the most highly regarded players in the world in his position.

While Arsenal may avoid paying a transfer fee, they would still need to allocate a considerable amount of money to cover the associated expenses of bringing Kimmich to the club. However, the Gunners believe that Kimmich would be worth every penny spent, given his quality and experience. Signing a player of Kimmich’s calibre would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s midfield and improve their overall squad depth, making him a valuable addition to their team as they continue to challenge for top honours both domestically and in Europe.