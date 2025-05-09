Arsenal puts Man Utd in panic mode over potential transfer hijack

Matheus Cunha, currently excelling at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League. His recent form has caught the attention of several top clubs, and it now seems that the Brazilian forward is on the verge of making a move to one of England’s biggest teams. His performances have been impressive, and as the transfer window approaches, two major Premier League clubs are said to be competing for his signature.

Arsenal’s Push for Cunha

Arsenal, having had a strong season, is now focusing on bolstering its squad ahead of next season. After a narrow miss in winning the Premier League title and coming short in their bid to secure the Champions League, the Gunners are looking to strengthen their attacking options. As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal are prioritising a new striker for the team. Cunha has been identified as a key target to bolster their forward line. Given Arsenal’s near-guaranteed spot in the Champions League next season, they are hoping to use this as a selling point to lure Cunha to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners’ determination to improve their squad following an incomplete season means that they are prepared to do what it takes to secure Cunha’s signature. The club’s strong position in the Premier League and the allure of Champions League football could make them an attractive destination for the Brazilian.

Manchester United’s Striker Hunt

However, Arsenal is not the only club vying for Cunha. Manchester United, another club in search of a new striker, is also interested in signing him. Although United’s future in the Champions League next season is not guaranteed, they are hopeful of winning the Europa League to secure a place in the competition. The Red Devils are currently working hard to strengthen their squad, especially in attack, and Cunha represents a player who could provide the added depth and quality they are seeking.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding United’s qualification for the Champions League, they still believe they have a strong chance of attracting the Brazilian forward. With the financial resources and prestige of Manchester United, the club may yet be able to convince Cunha to make the move to Old Trafford, even if they are not playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.

