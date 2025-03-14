Arsenal puts measures in place to ensure only their fans get tickets for the Real Madrid game

Arsenal are determined to ensure that none of their allocated tickets for the Real Madrid fixture fall into the hands of non-Arsenal supporters.

The club is aware that some neutral fans may attempt to secure tickets and resell them to individuals who do not support Arsenal. While it is difficult to completely eradicate this issue from football, clubs are continually working on measures to prevent tickets from being acquired by those outside their fanbase.

With Real Madrid set to visit the Emirates Stadium for a crucial fixture, Arsenal are keen to maintain a strong home advantage. To achieve this, the club has introduced a new system designed to limit ticket access strictly to their supporters.

According to Standard Sport, Arsenal will implement a purchasing embargo and organise a ballot to ensure that only eligible fans can obtain tickets. The initiative is intended to prevent non-Arsenal supporters from gaining access to the match and to maintain the integrity of crowd segregation policies.

A club statement outlined the measures being put in place.

“This means that fans who purchase an Arsenal membership after Monday, March 3, 2025, will not be permitted to purchase tickets for this game.

“Anyone who enters a ballot for this match with a membership that is purchased after the embargo date, whether as an individual or as a group, will have their whole ballot application invalidated.

“We have made this decision following consultation with the relevant authorities and to ensure we are in line with crowd segregation requirements.”

The decision reflects Arsenal’s commitment to maintaining a secure and supportive atmosphere for their players when they face Real Madrid at home. By ensuring that as many tickets as possible remain in the hands of genuine Arsenal fans, the club aims to maximise the strength of its home support.

The presence of away fans in sections designated for home supporters can create issues with crowd control and diminish the intimidating atmosphere that home teams rely on. Arsenal’s proactive approach is intended to safeguard the experience for their fans and players alike.

With such a significant match ahead, the club is urging supporters to comply with the new measures, ensuring that the Emirates Stadium remains an unrelenting fortress for Real Madrid’s visit.