Arsenal puts two of their strikers on the market

Arsenal continue to work diligently to finish the season strongly, yet planning for the future is already well underway behind the scenes. While the players and coaching staff remain focused on securing the league title and the Champions League, other members of the club’s structure are concentrating on strengthening the squad ahead of next season.
For a club aiming to remain among Europe’s elite, continuous improvement is essential. Arsenal recognise the importance of enhancing their options each year, and they are expected to take decisive action once the current campaign concludes. Both incoming transfers and departures are anticipated as part of a broader strategy to maintain competitiveness at the highest level.
Transfer Plans Take Shape
According to Football365, Arsenal are preparing to reshape their attacking options, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus reportedly placed on the market. This development signals a willingness to make significant changes in pursuit of greater attacking efficiency.
The report suggests that Arsenal are targeting a major investment in a new striker, with Julian Alvarez identified as a leading candidate. In order to facilitate such a move, player sales will be necessary, and the potential departures of Havertz and Jesus could play a key role in funding the transfer.
It is also noted that the club have already established their asking prices for both players, indicating that preparations for their possible exits are at an advanced stage.
Strategic Squad Evolution
Arsenal’s approach reflects a broader commitment to evolution and improvement. Injuries have disrupted both Havertz and Jesus during their time at the club, and this factor may have contributed to the decision to consider offers for the pair. There is a growing sense that this could represent their final season at the club.
Mikel Arteta has consistently demonstrated a readiness to make bold decisions when necessary. His track record suggests he will not hesitate to refresh the squad if he believes it will enhance the team’s overall quality.
Should these departures materialise, Arsenal are expected to move swiftly to secure replacements capable of elevating their attacking threat. The coming transfer window could therefore prove pivotal in shaping the club’s trajectory for the next campaign.
I think it is a good and necessary move for the club. Jesus was never the answer, and although a great teammate by all accounts, he is 3rd striker at best, and either 4th or 5th winger; too expensive to sit on the bench.
As for Havertz, let’s remember he was originally brought in the play in midfield as a replacement for Xhaka. Unfortunately it was mostly disasterous with occasional productive moments. One need only look at his previous apperance to see what I am talking about.
An upgrade at striker is needed, and if Gyokeres is also unable to up his game like Jesus and Havertz, then he may possibly find himself on a future transfer list as well.
Jesus and Haverz are not and never will be strikers. Pep told Jesus he wasn’t a striker (he was right) Arteta bought Jesus to be a striker (he was wrong. Haverz is a very strange one. We were after Mount, who (luckily) didn’t want to come. But (unluckily) we were told Haverz was available. That smacks of no planning. Two buys that have not worked.
We are not going to get much back on either.
Reggie I am pretty confident we would get more for Havertz than we would for Goykeres who is no better than he was at Coventry?
Jesus WAS the answer, creating havoc in and around the penalty area, it’s just his time has gone and so thank you for the good times and enjoy your future. I’m not sure Havertz is passed his best and will possibly be sold in the summer, it’s Gyokeris I’m worried about!