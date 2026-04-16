Arsenal puts two of their strikers on the market

Arsenal continue to work diligently to finish the season strongly, yet planning for the future is already well underway behind the scenes. While the players and coaching staff remain focused on securing the league title and the Champions League, other members of the club’s structure are concentrating on strengthening the squad ahead of next season.

For a club aiming to remain among Europe’s elite, continuous improvement is essential. Arsenal recognise the importance of enhancing their options each year, and they are expected to take decisive action once the current campaign concludes. Both incoming transfers and departures are anticipated as part of a broader strategy to maintain competitiveness at the highest level.

Transfer Plans Take Shape

According to Football365, Arsenal are preparing to reshape their attacking options, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus reportedly placed on the market. This development signals a willingness to make significant changes in pursuit of greater attacking efficiency.

The report suggests that Arsenal are targeting a major investment in a new striker, with Julian Alvarez identified as a leading candidate. In order to facilitate such a move, player sales will be necessary, and the potential departures of Havertz and Jesus could play a key role in funding the transfer.

It is also noted that the club have already established their asking prices for both players, indicating that preparations for their possible exits are at an advanced stage.

Strategic Squad Evolution

Arsenal’s approach reflects a broader commitment to evolution and improvement. Injuries have disrupted both Havertz and Jesus during their time at the club, and this factor may have contributed to the decision to consider offers for the pair. There is a growing sense that this could represent their final season at the club.

Mikel Arteta has consistently demonstrated a readiness to make bold decisions when necessary. His track record suggests he will not hesitate to refresh the squad if he believes it will enhance the team’s overall quality.

Should these departures materialise, Arsenal are expected to move swiftly to secure replacements capable of elevating their attacking threat. The coming transfer window could therefore prove pivotal in shaping the club’s trajectory for the next campaign.