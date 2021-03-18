Arsenal qualify for the next round despite poor showing

Arsenal have qualified for the last-eight of the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate win over Olympiacos.
The Gunners had clinched a 3-1 win in Greece last week to give themselves the ideal chance to reach the next round of the competition, but they made a meal of it tonight.
We were the better side in the opening half, but thanks to Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to convert their clear-cut chances, we went into the break at 1-1.
For some reason, our players’ heads were clearly not focussed after the restart, and the Greek giants came out to dominate.
It didn’t take long before a trademark mistake in possession allowed Olympiacos to run at our defence, and Al-Arabi grabbed himself a second goal of the 180-minute tie to give his side some hope.
It took a little while but our side eventually began to compose themselves better in possession, and the better chances went our way.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was put through in on goal, but he failed to beat the keeper one-on-one and eventually saw his effort go wide of the far post.
That man Aubameyang nearly scored shortly after when the ball was whipped in hard and low, and he tries to backheel his effort on goal, but the goalkeeper was equal to his effort once again.
Our task looked assured when Olympiacos were reduced to 10-men thanks to two yellow cards for Ousseynou Ba, who was initially booked for a foul before smashing the ball at the referee in frustration.
Arsenal will now look forward to the draw tomorrow when they will find out their fate for the next round, While Spurs have been taken to extra-time in Zagreb after losing 2-0…
Patrick
Everybody was so sluggish in the first twenty minutes of the second half and our finishing was shocking. I guess most of them thought about West Ham, but I liked Pepe’s work rate in the game
It’s a wonder how you always find positives and veiled excuses everytime we play stinker…The players have their mind on West ham he says..
We managed to proceed to the next phase because of the players’ extra efforts in the first leg, so condemning them for their lack of efforts in the second leg is a bit uncalled-for to me
This set of players need to be condemned…They play without respect for the badge and what ARSENAL represent…
At one point we played arguably the most attractive football on the planet..with men who fought tooth and nail for the badge..But now we have a bunch who couldn’t care less ..
They deserve praise for when the win and withering condemnation when they lose . Maybe they’ll learn to play better ..But for this lot I hardly doubt it!..
Disgusting game to be honest. Auba showed nothing at all, just pack your bags and leave in the summer with that attitude.
So Martinelli got defender sent off and created our best chance in 15 minutes. Start him vs West Ham with Laca, Ödegaard and Saka!
Aubameyang just had an off-day. He pressed for the team, but he needs to work on his finishing
I’m amazed on how one incident can make some fans hate their best attacker so quickly
Pressed? Running is not pressing. He backed down from EVERY aerial and never challenged, he just kept jogging behind the ball or let the opposition get the ball.
Awful performance! Aubameyang couldn’t hit a barn door tonight and pepe equally as bad! Only Arsenal can make Sokratis look like Franz Beckenbauer! This team just repeatedly make things difficult for themselves! Play like that again in next round and we will be exiting the competition.
You didn’t bet on tonight did you, Kev??
No no Sue I had a feeling we would make it hard for ourselves. Totts 3-0 down come on Zagreb 🙏
I’ve just turned over.. was watching the Mancs. Ibra on the bench – het him on!!
What a night this could turn out to be!!
*get
Haha Totts out Sue 😂 the favourites 😂😂 yes that game is written for the big Swede surely Sue ?
Oh what a night 😝
Like I mentioned in the previous post that Olympiakos have won their last two games at the Emirates. They won today making it three wins at our turf. Well, this time around they didn’t knock arsenal out but that was a poor performance… Well, we are into the quarter finals and we should up our game if we want to win this competition.
Spurs are in for extra time. So no team is a walk In the park at this stage…
Westham next….
Learnings:
– Cellabos is bang average
– Auba couldn’t be bothered
– Another loss for this team
– Tierney needs a rest
– Pepe should start majority of games at RW if starting
– Bellerin waste of talent
– Martinelli needs at least 20 mins to impact a game
Agree with all your points
If we play twice as well as we played today, we’d still likely lose the quarters
Ceballos isn’t bang average…. he was bloody awful.
I thought Bellerin was OK today?
– Ceballos made two defense-splitting passes in the first half and they’d become two assists if Pepe/ Aubameyang could take their chances
– Aubameyang pressed for the team, but his finishing was awful today. He’d likely be better next time
– The competition from Soares would likley force Bellerin to train harder
I agree but would just add that xhaka and Luiz are two hopeless donkeys that need to go ASAP
Worst iv seen in 30 years a gunner
Shocking finishing AGAIN but of course it’s arteta fault right
Who played Pepe RW instead of LW
Who played Auba when he just doesn’t care
Who gave Martinelli 10 mins only
Who played ESR outvof position again
It’s no wonder we play boring overly cautious football…Arteta was a boring overly cautious footballer…Do we then expect him to suddenly become bold and adventurous just cause he’s now a Manager…
For all the “Trust the process” chanters..I hope you enjoy more of this tasteless football..As for me and all who dare to dream of our beloved club playing sleek and fluid football ,I say ARTETA OUT!!!.
Liverpool are in their worst form in over 5years…But watch what they’ll do to us at the Emirates when we meet them next…
This is very shameful
Can anyone really place. Bet on this team
Where is out pride
Playing like this???
Losing games at the Emirate is now part of the DNA no pride no passion a complete waste of time
Bang average tonight… I could’ve carried on decorating and wouldn’t have missed a thing!!!
We’d better up the tempo against the hammers, or we’ll be seeing Lingard’s milly rock every 10 minutes 😫
They always say. If you start a match with such nonchalance and zero energy then it will be difficult to get yourself going.
What the fck was the team doing in the first half and second half before Odegaard came on?
Absolutely poor showing. The likes of Ceballos, Elneny, Bellerin, etc can’t complain if they are kept as bend players.
But all in all the whole team was very poor, couldn’t string 2 passes together without misplacing or losing the ball. They were second best with every 50/50 ball.
Even ESR and Tierney looked out of it. I was crying for ESR to be subbed by the 65th minute, the boy looked so shattered. Tierney looked shattered too. I knew it was not going to be a good day for us when ESR and Tierney were misplacing passes.
But Odegaard is pure class. The boy never loses the ball once in possession. He is so smooth, comfortable and damn intelligent in possession. He took us a notch up when he came on. Was the best player for us today..
The team is not poor and the squad is very good enough to beat Olympiacos but the approach to the game is where we got all wrong. Arteta is a nice and industrious coach but I don’t think is a good one at least not yet because he is learning in the job. He is the reason why we lost the match. His over cautious and timid game plan will ruin our club. He would definitely win one or two but on the long run it will be always almost with him.
Arsenal’s level of inconsistency is unrivalled.
Aubameyang has a very weak and poor mentality. He’s the most technically inept striker i can ever think of.
And i’m not just talking about this game. When he doesn’t manage to score a tap in, there absolutely nothing this shît player contributes to the team.
Pepe is so one sided and useless even with his strong foot when trying to take on his man, but at least he worked hard off the ball. Can’t say the same for Auba.
I hope he isn’t starting on Sunday.
Martinelli had more impact in 8mins than Auba in 94mins
@Khadii I second everything you wrote, Auba been so uninterested that’s what frustrated me the most, I was like “Mehn! Put a little effort”.
Well we’re through. So that’s something. Good use of subs by Arteta goes some way to making up for a rather insipid gameplan. Hopefully there is no hangover from this game on Sunday.
Too many players taking too many touches – Ceballos, Bellerin, Partey and even One-Touch-ESR was unusually slow on the ball.
Skip the usual article on player ratings and give them generous 5s across the board.
Tots are 3 nil down in second half of extra time.
Hat trick!!!! 😁
Mourinho has lost the dressing room it seems.
Go Zagreb!
Pepe learning to use his right foot for a change is such a relief.
I am going to say it again. Partey continues to make me nervous. He is so careless on the ball. He dilly’s and dally’s on the ball in very dangerous areas and keeps getting away with it when he gives it away. He is easily disposed, does not seem to be very self aware. Does not seem to gauge what’s around him many times.
And also his passing can be so poor.
I just don’t know, he is making me very nervous. He is in the EPL and it goes at 100mph. He needs to learn that players in the EPL are grafters that don’t give you 2 much time on the ball.
A very disappointing performance reminiscent of our displays during January when we lost to Southampton, Villa and Wolves.I think that’s now 11 matches without a clean sheet which is evidence of our lack of defensive resolve but to me the lack of drive in midfield was even more concerning, although the introduction of Odegaard improved matters.Add to that a shocking performance from our Captain and it makes for a very bad day at the office.Arteta will have his job cut out to rejuvenate his team for the Sunday match against a well rested and physically imposing West Ham.
We were told the likes of the Turkish and Greek leagues were below us, but here we once again losing at home to one of their teams – humiliation at the highest level!!!
We started the second half as if we were going to stroll through – what on earth is going on, when we cannot start a game (or second half) without some intensity?
Odegaard is a must to buy, his class is there for all to see.
We’re through to the last eight, so let’s be thankful for that…. forget the rest and look forward to WHU.
I don’t blame the players though, not even Elneny,Xhaka or Luiz. They are just a reflection of their manager’s negativity. Martens was working with scraps and made a decent game of it, and certainly got the better of our manager. I really don’t know what that “strategies” on the sidelines is there for. So far this season I haven’t seen any alternative game plan which has changed the course of a match.
Spuds are out!!!!! 🥳
Spurs did a spurs🤣🤣🤣🤣
😂 Brilliant, Ackshay!! Maureen has a face like a smacked arse – wonderful!
That face was priceless, he looked so ashamed to be there.
This is why we should appreciate the boys’ efforts, because going to the next EL phase isn’t easy. They switched off today, but maybe because they were thinking about West Ham
Forgetful performance. Good thing we took care of business in the first game. And i’d like to say bad day at the office, but we’ve shown up like that way too often for us me to say one bad day. Need improvement.
Spurs being spurs tho, ha!
Rubbish tonight but it has been an immense emotionally charged week beating spurs!
At least we are through…….on spurs bye bye dont want to draw dynamo Zagreb next!
Yessssss Spurs out I don’t about Arsenal’s performance im now happy….now we watch them sack Jose and finish the season without a trophy again 😂😂😂😂👊
Someones gone all Spursy and it isn’t us! Whoever could it be, he laughed! TAXI FOR MOANINHO!
Spurs out, Man Utd to follow suit! Hopefully, the habitual negativity here doesn’t take some gloss off the many positives from the game.
The palpable negativity that pervades this website after a loss is sickening. I wonder how those ‘fans’ would adjust to a winning culture once Arteta has succeeded in completing the good job he is doing. Probably such ‘fans’ have become so accustomed to nagging and whining under in the last decade that they fail to take every loss into perspective.
At least we are through to the next round with no need for extra time, no injuries and the key players who came from the bench well-rested for our next EPL game.
Good game management and substitution from the manager. Onto the next game!
Bad performance, still through and best of all Spurs threw away a 2goal 1st leg lead to Zagreb to lose 3-0 & OUT!
Now Zlatan & Co do your magic, Milan have the away goal too…
Martinelli is going to be a star, Mikel knows it & this summer both Laca & Auba could be up for sale.