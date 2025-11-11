Arsenal quartet pushing to get fit before the Tottenham game

Arsenal are set to face Tottenham following the international break, and encouragingly, four of their injured players could be available for selection. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive season so far, maintaining a strong position in the Premier League, though injuries to key players have posed consistent challenges. Despite these setbacks, the squad’s depth, strengthened by summer investment, has ensured that performance levels have remained high across all competitions.

According to Metro Sport, Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli are all eager to make their return for the North London derby. Their potential comebacks would provide a significant boost to Mikel Arteta’s side, as each of them plays a crucial role in Arsenal’s tactical setup and attacking fluidity.

Injury Challenges and Squad Resilience

Throughout the current campaign, Arteta’s men have demonstrated remarkable resilience, managing to sustain positive results even with several first-team regulars unavailable. The manager has effectively rotated his options, drawing on the squad’s versatility and depth to maintain momentum in both domestic and European fixtures. However, their recent draw against Sunderland exposed areas where the absence of creative and attacking players was felt, highlighting the importance of having a fully fit squad for crucial encounters ahead.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy during the summer focused on building a team capable of coping with injuries without losing intensity or balance. This approach has largely succeeded, but the return of key figures such as Odegaard and Martinelli will undoubtedly enhance the team’s rhythm and leadership on the pitch. Havertz and Gyokeres, meanwhile, add dynamism and goal-scoring threat, both of which will be vital against Tottenham.

Key Returns Ahead of the Tottenham Clash

Arteta has previously hinted that several players were close to returning to full fitness after the break, and the prospect of having them back could not have come at a better time. The upcoming match against Tottenham is not only a local rivalry but also a crucial fixture in the race to maintain momentum at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal remain firmly positioned at the summit of the league, but after their draw against Sunderland, a convincing victory against their fiercest rivals would reinforce their title credentials. Having four influential players back in contention would offer Arteta greater tactical flexibility and a stronger attacking presence.

As preparations intensify for the derby, the return of these players is expected to lift both the team and the supporters, ensuring Arsenal approaches one of their most anticipated fixtures of the season with renewed confidence and strength.

