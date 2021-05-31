Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal quoted €60 Million for number one target

Real Madrid’s asking price for supposed number one target Martin Odegaard has apparently been set at €60 Million this summer, with Arsenal believed to have prioritised his return.

The Norwegian international captain arrived at the Emirates in January on loan, and quickly established himself as a first-team regular in their ranks.

Odegaard’s vision and leadership were appreciated in North London, and manager Mikel Arteta admitted that the club was interested in securing his services beyond the terms of his loan.

Real Madrid’s managerial situation did leave question marks however, with Zinedine Zidane leaving the club and his replacement yet to be named, but the hierarchy themselves are claimed to have been annoyed by his stance in January.

Odegaard pushed to leave the club in the previous window having grown frustrated by his lack of playing time, and Real Madrid are now willing to allow him to leave for the right price.

DefensaCentral insists the player will be allowed to leave for €60 Million, while TheAthletic insists that the midfielder’s return this summer is their ‘number one target’.

This could well be the first test for the Arsenal owners who are should be keen to show their intentions to fans after weeks of protests, and amidst an attempted takeover by Daniel Ek.

4 Comments

  1. hasse andersson says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:35 am

    Give up on Ödegård. Get Buendia.

  2. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Odegaard is a great player but if we don’t change our style and speed of play he’d be a waste of money.

  3. D4NN_UP says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:58 am

    No 1 summer target eh? An offer of €50 million + a couple of add on’s like goals scored + International appearances? Should be submitted today!

  4. Supertuur says:
    May 31, 2021 at 11:42 am

    That is way too much 40 mil and no more than that.

