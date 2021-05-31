Arsenal quoted €60 Million for number one target

Real Madrid’s asking price for supposed number one target Martin Odegaard has apparently been set at €60 Million this summer, with Arsenal believed to have prioritised his return.

The Norwegian international captain arrived at the Emirates in January on loan, and quickly established himself as a first-team regular in their ranks.

Odegaard’s vision and leadership were appreciated in North London, and manager Mikel Arteta admitted that the club was interested in securing his services beyond the terms of his loan.

Real Madrid’s managerial situation did leave question marks however, with Zinedine Zidane leaving the club and his replacement yet to be named, but the hierarchy themselves are claimed to have been annoyed by his stance in January.

Odegaard pushed to leave the club in the previous window having grown frustrated by his lack of playing time, and Real Madrid are now willing to allow him to leave for the right price.

DefensaCentral insists the player will be allowed to leave for €60 Million, while TheAthletic insists that the midfielder’s return this summer is their ‘number one target’.

This could well be the first test for the Arsenal owners who are should be keen to show their intentions to fans after weeks of protests, and amidst an attempted takeover by Daniel Ek.

