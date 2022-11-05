Arsenal rakes in more money than Tottenham and top European clubs in shirt sponsorship

Arsenal is one of the richest clubs in the world and they have continued to complete several sponsorship deals, which increases their revenue.

One way clubs make money is through their shirt sponsorship and Arsenal has one of the most lucrative deals.

A report in The Sun reveals Manchester United makes the most money as their deal with Chevrolet is worth £61million per year.

Real Madrid is the second on the list with their £60m from Fly Emirates every year.

Arsenal is 9th on the list, just below Liverpool, as they make £26m per year from The Emirates.

This means they earn more than Spurs, who make £25m per season from AIA and Juventus, who didn’t even feature in the top ten.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we make progress and get closer to winning another trophy, more companies will want to partner with us.

Emirates currently gets a lot of value from doing business with us and we could ask them to pay more when our current agreement expires.

If they cannot give us more money, we can pitch the opportunity to bigger companies and we will certainly get one that will partner with us if we look for the companies in the right places.

