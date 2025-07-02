Arsenal ramp up coveted Winger pursuit with big-money offer and strategic pitch

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, with club sources indicating that the Gunners are prepared to make a strong financial and sporting case to secure his signature this summer.
The 27-year-old winger, who impressed with his creativity and versatility last season, is seen by Mikel Arteta as a dual-purpose signing who can strengthen both the left flank and the attacking midfield zone.
Arsenal’s proposal gaining traction with player and club
According to Just Arsenal sources, the north London club are ready to offer Eze a contract worth nearly double his current salary at Palace. The Gunners hope that such a package, combined with the chance to compete at the highest level, will help seal personal terms swiftly.
Eze has a release clause of £67.5 million in his contract, and Arsenal’s plan is to trigger that fee in a staggered format. The club are willing to pay £45 million upfront, with the remainder based on performance-related bonuses. Crystal Palace are understood to be open to this structure, which aligns with their own financial planning.
A tactical fit for Arteta’s evolving squad
Eze is viewed by Arsenal’s technical staff as an ideal profile to lighten the creative burden on Martin Ødegaard while also offering depth and productivity in the left-wing role, especially in the absence of Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta is said to be a keen admirer of the England international’s ability to break lines, carry the ball through midfield and contribute goals from advanced areas.
While Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all showed interest earlier this season, it is Arsenal’s growing offer and clear sporting vision that are believed to be swaying Eze’s decision. Tottenham and City have recently held talks with his representatives, but the Gunners are now firmly in the driving seat.
What do you think Gooners, would Eze be a smart addition to Arteta’s squad this summer?
