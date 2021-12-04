Arsenal ramps up interest to sign Ligue 1 midfield star

Arsenal’s first signing of the winter transfer window is likely to be Renato Sanches, according to a report.

The Portugal international has been on the radar of the Gunners since he has been at Lille.

After helping them to win the Ligue 1 title last season, we expected him to leave the club, but an injury spoilt the possibility of that happening.

Todofichajes says the former Bayern Munich midfielder is now likely to join another club in the winter transfer window.

The report claims he has been pressuring the board to sell him and Arsenal is now looking to complete his transfer by January.

The Gunners want him in mid-season because they will lose both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to AFCON in January.

His inclusion in their squad by the new year would mitigate the loss of the two players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sanches is one of the finest young midfielders out there and would be a great asset to us.

The current Arsenal team is much improved, but they will need to keep strengthening in each transfer window.

Adding the ex-Benfica youngster to our midfield would make us much stronger, especially when Partey and Elneny return from their international commitments.