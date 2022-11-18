Arsenal rated A+ for their Premier League performance this season

Arsenal is one of the most in-form clubs in Europe this season as they sit at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have lost only one game all season and have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s side has a grit that has not been seen in a Gunners team in a very long time.

They continue to meet expectations. If they persist in winning games in the second half of this season, it will be hard to stop them from winning the Premier League.

The Daily Mail has graded all the EPL clubs for their performances in the competition this season.

Arsenal earned the perfect A+ grade and they added:

“Surely not even Edu, the technical director who predicted a few years back that this would be the season Arsenal clicked into gear, thought they would be five points clear at Christmas? Credit Mikel Arteta’s side for showing such sustained brilliance and grit during this punishing schedule. A remarkable improvement.”

We are the best club in England this season and it is hard not to exalt us, considering how far we have come.

Playing and beating quality opposition every weekend is a way to win the title and we certainly are on our way to achieving the success our fans have longed for.

