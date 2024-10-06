Arsenal reach another impressive milestone with the win against Southampton

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal scores his team's third goal past Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on October 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were enough to see us earn a comfortable second half comeback-from-behind victory against the Saints on Saturday, which meant that we not only kept our unbeaten run going this season, but also means that we’ll be heading into the international break on a high after a fantastic start to the season.

The game itself was a frustrating watch until the second half where we came alive after we conceded the first goal of the game, all the goals scored after that were from the Gunners which were all lovely finishes as well that helped us get the win.

We reached a significant milestone with that win, us being only the second club to reach 400 wins at home in the Premier League. The first being Manchester United with 428 wins. Given the state that United are in at the moment, I would back us to surpass that total in the coming seasons.

This milestone to me just goes to show how far we’ve come under Mikel Arteta in particular, no one would have expected him to last this long, talk less of even achieving these sort of feats when we were at our lowest in his tenure. He deserves credit for actually helping us to reach this milestone even though he contributed a smaller percentage of the 400 wins obviously. The next step now would be to mark his impressive time at the club with a major trophy.

That quest will continue after the international break with a visit to the Vitality to take on Bournemouth in the PL.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

