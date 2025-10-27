Arsenal reach historic landmark of Premier League wins against Crystal Palace

Arsenal narrowly beat Crystal Palace by a single goal on Sunday, reaching a significant milestone of Premier League victories in the process. It was not a vintage performance, but Mikel Arteta’s side produced a composed and professional display to get the job done.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike proved enough, with Arsenal once again showing the defensive resilience that has defined their season so far. The win was their fifth victory in all competitions in October, and each of those matches ended with a clean sheet. The Gunners have conceded just a single shot on target across their last three Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal reach 700 Premier League wins

As cited by the official Premier League account on X, Arsenal reached a historic landmark of 700 Premier League victories, becoming only the second club to achieve that feat, behind Manchester United on 760.

Mikel Arteta’s men currently lead the way for wins this season, having taken seven victories from their opening nine league games. That run has put them firmly in control of the title race as rivals continue to struggle for consistency.

Arsenal are now seven points above the reigning champions and six points better off than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Their defensive solidity has been the foundation of this success, with no side keeping more clean sheets or conceding fewer goals so far this campaign.

Eyes on the title

Despite the outstanding form, Arteta will be wary of the challenges that lie ahead. The festive period always tests squad depth, and injuries to key players such as William Saliba and Declan Rice against Palace serve as a reminder that fortune can turn quickly.

Still, Arsenal appear better equipped than in recent seasons. The summer’s recruitment has added quality and depth in every position, allowing Arteta to rotate when needed without compromising performance levels.

With a strong defensive base, an improving attack, and the momentum of this historic achievement, Arsenal fans have every reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead.

Benjamin Kenneth

