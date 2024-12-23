Arsenal reach two more impressive feats as we near the end of 2024

Our 5-1 win against Palace saw us achieve two impressive feats.

Arsenal’s win against the South London side was our second against them in the space of just three days, scoring eight goals in that period, with Gabriel Jesus being responsible for more than 50 per cent of those goals. This was thanks to his five goals scored in what has been a very transformative few days for the Brazilian.

The win wasn’t too comfortable even if the scoreline suggested otherwise, but with that said, I’m sure we would’ve been happy to get the win and the goals as well. The game and the win carried significant landmarks as well as impressive feats for us, Saka as we may have now became the third youngest player in our history to reach 250 appearances, although he couldn’t finish the game unhappily.

Collectively however we also achieved two more impressive achievements, firstly, the win saw us end the year unbeaten in the 10 London derbies we played this calendar year. We are the first team to do this since Chelsea did it in 2005 thanks to a run of 8 wins and only 2 draws this year. The run started and ended with wins against Crystal Palace and even more coincidentally, we scored five past them in both encounters.

The second is arguably the most impressive in so many ways! Indeed the win was the sixth time we scored five or more goals in different away games in all competitions this calendar year, with five coming in the Premier League and one in the UCL. This is the most ever by an English top-flight club in a single calendar year and just goes to show how much we’ve improved our performances away from the Emirates in the last few years.

As impressive as these records are, we need to consolidate them with trophies, this season might still turn out to be a memorable one so all our hopes will be for this to happen! Which of the two feats is more impressive? I think it’s the latter….

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…