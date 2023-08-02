Arsenal reaches a new agreement to take Emirates sponsorship to 22 years

Arsenal has recently extended their long-standing partnership with their main shirt sponsor, Emirates, until 2028. This agreement represents one of the longest-lasting partnerships in the world of football.

Emirates, the UAE airline operator, has been sponsoring Arsenal’s shirts since 2006 and also holds the naming rights to the club’s stadium.

Despite Arsenal facing challenges and not always finishing inside the top four in recent years, they have maintained a strong and positive relationship with their sponsors.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the new extension has been signed for five more years, ensuring a continued association between Emirates and Arsenal. With this deal, Arsenal holds one of the world’s longest-running shirt sponsorship agreements, and it is likely that the partnership will extend beyond 2028.

The extended partnership signifies the mutual trust and commitment between Arsenal and Emirates, and it provides the club with a stable financial foundation to continue their efforts to improve on the pitch and achieve success in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Emirates has been a very good sponsor for us and it says a lot about them that they did not move on during the years that we underachieved as a club.

We are lucky to have them and hopefully, they will continue to support us even beyond this contract.

As a club, we must continue delivering top performances and keep our place in the top four.

If that happens, we can negotiate for more money because other sponsors are ready to have their names on our shirts.

