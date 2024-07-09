Arsenal reaches advanced stage in talks to sign Euro 2024 star

Arsenal has reached an advanced stage in their bid to sign Riccardo Calafiori, and an agreement is closer than ever, reports Football Insider.

The Gunners quickly took the lead in the race after watching him deliver fine performances for Italy at Euro 2024.

Despite interest from several clubs, including Serie A sides, the defender has already accepted a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal is now looking to seal the deal, and the report claims they have reached an advanced stage in talks with Bologna.

The Serie A club already has a business relationship with the Gunners, having signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from them recently.

This should help make the deal easier, but Bologna wants to maximise their profit from his departure, which is the main reason they have decided to sell him to a foreign club.

Arsenal wants him, and the Gunners are prepared to make their Italian counterparts happy with a deal for the defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori has already agreed to join us, and we do not expect any complications in this deal.

Hopefully, we can seal an agreement for him in the coming days, and he can join us on our pre-season travels.

