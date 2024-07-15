Arsenal reaches agreement to sign English teenager

The Gunners have been following him for some time and have finally secured an agreement to add him to their squad.

Arsenal currently has two good goalkeepers, but they want a third choice, and Aaron Ramsdale could potentially leave.

It remains unclear if Setford is being signed to replace the Englishman, but the Gunners are very pleased with this acquisition.

After tracking him for several months, Arsenal has finally reached an agreement to sign him from Ajax, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners are confident that the 18-year-old is a superb talent who could develop into a first-team player at the club.

He currently plays for the Ajax B team and England’s youth team, but it is widely believed that he will soon be ready for senior team football.

Arsenal believes he will develop well within their setup and are now ready to take the chance and prove them right.