Arsenal reaches agreement to sign Spanish teenager

Arsenal has reached an agreement with Real Valladolid for the signing of Ivan Fresneda and it is up to the Spaniard to decide his next club now.

The 18-year-old has been one of the exciting young players in La Liga in the last few months after getting his first team break early last year.

This term, he has been a regular in the Valladolid team and delivers some fine performances when he steps on the pitch.

This caught the attention of many European sides, but his suitors have now been narrowed down to just two clubs, according to a report.

The Athletic reveals Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have both agreed to a similar deal with his present employers and the youngster now has to choose the club he wants to join.

Both clubs have agreed that he will spend the rest of this season on loan at Valladolid before joining them in the summer.

Fresneda has caught the attention of many clubs, which is a clear sign the Spaniard is a top talent.

He will want to choose a suitor that can guarantee him game time from next season and Arsenal will hope it is them, considering the competition for a place in their right-back spot.

