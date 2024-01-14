Arsenal reaches the final stage of contract talks with sought-after defender

Arsenal has entered the final stages of negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract. The Japanese defender has attracted interest from several Italian clubs during this transfer window.

Tomiyasu’s versatility, allowing him to play across the back-four, has made him a valuable asset for Arsenal, leading to the club’s efforts to retain him. Mikel Arteta values the former Bologna man and is keen on keeping him in the squad for the remainder of the season.

Responding to rumours of interest from top Italian clubs, Arsenal has initiated talks for a new deal to secure Tomiyasu’s continued presence at the Emirates. The player himself is reportedly happy to remain with Arsenal, and according to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are now in the final stages.

Romano tells Give Me Sport:

“Tomiyasu is not leaving on loan, for sure. They’re very happy with him. So I don’t see Tomiasyu leaving, and I think the contract extension is now at the final stages, discussing the final points. I think in the next month for Arsenal it is going to be important to extend Tomiyasu and Ben White, both players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is one of our most dedicated players, and whenever he plays, it is not mistaken that he gives everything he has on the field.

Players with that attitude are rare, and we need to keep him.

