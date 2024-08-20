Arsenal reaches verbal agreement with potential Ramsdale replacement

Aaron Ramsdale’s departure from Arsenal is gaining momentum as the transfer window nears its close, and the Gunners have already identified a replacement.

Arsenal anticipated that Ramsdale might seek an exit this summer after losing his starting spot to David Raya last season.

While they were reluctant to let him go in January, they have been open to his departure during this window.

Wolves have shown strong interest in Ramsdale and are now pushing for a late deal for the former Bournemouth goalkeeper.

It remains uncertain whether Arsenal will receive an offer that meets their valuation, but Wolves are actively negotiating.

With Ramsdale’s potential exit in mind, Arsenal has made Espanyol’s Joan García their primary target to fill the gap.

The Gunners, who closely monitored García last season, believe the Spaniard is capable of stepping in effectively.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper.

They plan to add the Olympic gold medalist to their squad as soon as Ramsdale completes his move.

Ramsdale will eventually leave us, and that might be this summer, so we are smart to have found a replacement for him already.

