Arsenal reaction to Mesut Ozil rant has been revealed

The Daily Mail reports that Mesut Ozil has angered Arsenal following his recent extraordinary outburst on The Athletic.

The German who has been frozen out of the club’s first team granted an interview recently where he defended his decision to refuse a squad-wide pay cut and also slammed the Gunners for not defending him when he criticised China’s treatment of the Muslim minority in their country.

The Gunners are angrier at his outburst defending his decision not to take a pay cut and also suggesting that the club will not force him out of the Emirates as he reiterated his desire to see out the rest of his current deal at the club.

Ozil is Arsenal’s highest earner, but the German has been so poor in his application that Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta have struggled to include him in their first-team plans.

Arteta played him in his first few games as Arsenal’s manager, however, the Spaniard didn’t call upon him for any of the games that the Gunners played during the restart.

The club is committed to move him on so that they can save some money from his huge wages.

His recent outburst is the latest from a player who has become more concerned about courting controversy than playing football, and the Gunners will hope to get rid of him as soon as possible.