Arsenal reacts to Bayern Munich’s interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has become a summer transfer target for Bayern Munich as they aim to acquire the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko is Mikel Arteta’s preferred left-back, having inherited that position from Kieran Tierney, making him a key member of the squad.

Despite being injury-prone and having missed several games for the Gunners, making it challenging to use him in certain matches, Zinchenko excels when fit to play.

He is a proficient inverted full-back, and Bayern seeks to capitalise on this skill by integrating him into their squad from the next term.

However, Football Insider reports that the Gunners have responded to the rumours by asserting that Zinchenko is not for sale.

The report claims that Arsenal considers him an integral part of their current and future teams, and as such, he will remain on their squad list for as long as possible, with no plans to sell him in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is too important for us to consider selling in the summer, and that should be clearly communicated to Bayern Munich and his other suitors.

