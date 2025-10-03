Arsenal ready a surprise contract offer for impressive defender

Arsenal recently completed a huge deal regarding William Saliba’s contract extension. Following the long-awaited announcement, reports speculated that talks with Bukayo Saka could be accelerated, and now it seems another player is set to be rewarded with a new contract as well.

Arsenal have assembled one of the best squads in European football. While the Gunners have often signed ready-made superstars, some players have undergone serious development at the club, with players like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhães being prime examples. A name that should fall into that bracket is Jurrien Timber and as a result of his impressive showings, he is reportedly set to be offered a new deal.

Arsenal planning early talks for Timber

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are planning to reward the Dutchman with a ‘significant’ new contract after becoming a firm fixture in the first team. The report revealed that talks have been pencilled in before the end of the year with his representatives.

The 24-year-old will reportedly be due a significant pay rise as he is not among the top earners at the club. His current deal runs until 2028, so there will be no rush to secure fresh terms. That said, Arsenal believe he has proven himself and now consider him one of the best players in his position in Europe.

TBR’s Graeme Bailey revealed: “Jurrien Timber has been brilliant for Arsenal, despite having missed his first season with the club – he impressed hugely with the way he bounced back and has become a huge part of their defence.

“Arsenal really see him as one of the best in the world in his role.”

Timber’s resilience earns recognition

The former Ajax man made quite an astonishing recovery from an ACL injury suffered in 2023. Having missed nearly nine months of action, he came back and was among our best players last season.

He has started from where he left off this campaign and has been even more impressive in my opinion. A new contract with improved terms will reflect his growing importance in the Arsenal first team and it will be well deserved.

Benjamin Kenneth

