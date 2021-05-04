Arsenal ready five-year deal to tempt Finland international to the Emirates

Arsenal are claimed to be ready to try and tempt Glen Kamara away from Rangers with the offer of a five-year deal.

The midfielder was recently in the tabloids after being on the receiving end of supposed racial abuse during their Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

Arsenal had the pleasure of eliminating the Czech side in the following round of the competition, and we are now believed to be looking into the possibility of signing the Rangers star.

Kamara actually came through the ranks at the Emirates, signing his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2014, but failed to be selected for the squad of a Premier League match. He was an unused substitute for one Champions League game, and made his only senior appearance in the League Cup against Sheffield Wednesday in 2015, but spent the majority of his time either on loan or with the youth teams.

The midfielder has earned his place as a first-team regular since joining Rangers however and is now being eyed for a return to North London.

The FootballInsider now claims that his sources are aware that Arsenal are looking into a deal to sign him on a five-year deal.

Would 25 year-old Kamara be a great addition to our midfield options?

Patrick