Arsenal ready for battle as Women’s Champions League Final showdown looms

Each second, each minute, and each hour that passes brings Arsenal Women closer to their biggest game in years.

This Saturday, 24th May, at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon (5 PM UK time), the Gunners will take to the field against Barcelona Femení in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

A golden opportunity awaits, a chance to rise to the occasion and etch their names into European history. As anticipation builds, one question rises to the surface: Which Arsenal stars could be the difference-makers in this historic final?

Key players who could make the difference

According to UEFA, if Emily Fox and Kim Little deliver their best performances on Saturday, Arsenal’s hopes of lifting the trophy will be significantly boosted.

The report singles out Fox as one of the finest right-backs in the women’s game, with her role expected to be vital in containing Barcelona’s biggest threat, wide play. The Spanish champions dismantled Chelsea in the semi-finals using that very tactic, making Fox’s defensive discipline and positional awareness a key part of Arsenal’s strategy.

Fox’s ability to defend robustly while also contributing in attack will be essential. Arsenal will rely on her to halt attacks on the flank and then drive play forward to help transition into the final third.

As for Kim Little, her experience and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role. Little’s midfield presence alongside Mariona Caldentey could be decisive in controlling the tempo and creating chances. The hope is that she brings the same brilliance she showed against Lyon to Lisbon. Nineteen years after making her Champions League debut, this final could offer the perfect moment to complete her European journey in style.

A team performance above all

While Fox and Little are expected to be standout figures, this final will demand a collective effort. Every Gunner will need to rise to the occasion if they are to overcome a Barcelona side stacked with talent and experience.

This is not just about individuals, it is about unity, resilience, and a shared desire to bring European silverware back to North London.

Arsenal are one step away. The stage is set. Where will you be watching the match?

Michelle M

