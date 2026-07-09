Arsenal ready to bid for Morgan Rogers after speaking to his camp

Arsenal are preparing to submit their first bid for Morgan Rogers after holding discussions with the player’s representatives, who are reportedly open to the possibility of a move to the Emirates.

Rogers is one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer, with Aston Villa determined to keep him following their Europa League triumph a few months ago.

The midfielder is part of England’s World Cup squad, although he has not featured regularly because of the outstanding form of Jude Bellingham during the tournament.

Arsenal step up interest in Rogers

Despite his limited playing time at the World Cup, Arsenal remain convinced of Rogers’ ability and believes he has the quality to strengthen their squad.

The Gunners view him as a player capable of improving the team and have continued to monitor his situation throughout the transfer window.

However, Aston Villa have maintained that Rogers is not for sale and remain determined to retain one of their key players ahead of the new season.

Gunners prepare opening offer

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have held talks with Rogers’ representatives over the past few weeks and now believe the time is right to make an opening offer after receiving encouragement over the prospect of a move to north London.

The report adds that Arsenal regard Rogers as one of the few players capable of making a genuine difference to the squad and are prepared to push for an agreement this summer.

Whether Aston Villa will reconsider their position remains uncertain, but Arsenal are expected to test the club’s resolve as they continue their efforts to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes.

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