Arsenal ready to cash in on one of their best academy products

Arsenal will allow Joe Willock to leave the Emirates this season if they get a suitor to pay £20m for his signature, according to The Telegraph.
The midfielder has spent this second half of the campaign on loan at Newcastle United where he has been thriving.
His fine goal-scoring form is one reason why the Magpies have survived relegation to the Championship this season.
They want to keep hold of him, but he would likely return to Arsenal on the expiry of his current temporary agreement first.
The report says he has done enough to get a chance at the Emirates next season, but he doesn’t seem to fit into the style that Mikel Arteta wants to play.
Arsenal needs cash and although they might need to sign midfielders, he would leave for the right price.
Willock is one of the finest players to break into the team from the Arsenal academy in recent seasons and the club will want to keep him.
But Arteta needs players who can deliver results immediately for him and that makes replacing Willock with a more suitable player a smart move.
The midfielder will probably still have time to fight for a first-team place during pre-season especially if Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos return to Real Madrid.
I`d take the money, I`d offload Nketiah and Maitland Niles as well. Decent young players but they`re not going to get us back to where we want to be. We need to get a few of the senior players off the wage bill as well and generate some funds. We`ve got 4 or 5 exceptional young kids who we should build the team around, its not going to be easy and we`re probably in for a tough 12 – 18 months but if we show a bit of patience and get our recruitment right we might be competitive again in a couple of years time. Sadly, the modern day fan has no patience and wants success yesterday. No doubt the twitter mob and AFTV halfwits will drive another manager out and we`ll be back to square one again.
I go along with your views Johnno.As I see it the problem will not be selling the likes of Willock, AMN and Nketiah who I think are marketable commodities but others such as, Torreria, Auba , Lacca, Kolasinac , Bellerin , Willian, and sadly Pepe , who are not.Presumably, the owner will allocate a modest budget to our Manager,(whoever that may be) which can be augmented by the proceeds from any sales , so the quicker we can unload certain players the better.As it is, in the present financial climate, loans will probably be a feature of the next transfer window.