Arsenal ready to cash in on one of their best academy products

Arsenal will allow Joe Willock to leave the Emirates this season if they get a suitor to pay £20m for his signature, according to The Telegraph.

The midfielder has spent this second half of the campaign on loan at Newcastle United where he has been thriving.

His fine goal-scoring form is one reason why the Magpies have survived relegation to the Championship this season.

They want to keep hold of him, but he would likely return to Arsenal on the expiry of his current temporary agreement first.

The report says he has done enough to get a chance at the Emirates next season, but he doesn’t seem to fit into the style that Mikel Arteta wants to play.

Arsenal needs cash and although they might need to sign midfielders, he would leave for the right price.

Willock is one of the finest players to break into the team from the Arsenal academy in recent seasons and the club will want to keep him.

But Arteta needs players who can deliver results immediately for him and that makes replacing Willock with a more suitable player a smart move.

The midfielder will probably still have time to fight for a first-team place during pre-season especially if Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos return to Real Madrid.